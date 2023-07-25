Home page politics

The UN nuclear regulator discovers anti-personnel mines on the site of the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant. The news ticker on the Ukraine war.

: Kyiv publishes current figures The information processed here comes from international media and news agencies, but also from the warring parties Russiathe Ukraine and their allies. In particular, the information on the losses of the armies involved in the Ukraine war cannot be independently verified.

Update from July 25, 5:00 a.m.: According to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), several mines have been sighted on the site of the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine, which is occupied by Russian troops. As IAEA chief Rafael Grossi explained on Monday, employees of his agency discovered “some mines in a buffer zone between the inner and outer fence of the facility” during inspections on Sunday. The explosive devices are therefore located in “restricted areas” to which the operating personnel of the plant have no access.

Grossi did not provide information on the number of mines on the power plant site. According to him, the IAEA assumes in an initial assessment that a detonation “should not impair the safety and security systems of the nuclear facility”.

Zaporizhia nuclear plant occupied by Russian invaders. © IMAGO/Pool/Ukrainian Presidentia

Another attack on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv

According to Ukrainian reports, Russia is again attacking the capital Kiev in the night. “Air defense systems are deployed on the outskirts of Kiev (to repel the attack),” Serhiy Popko, head of the city’s military administration, told the news channel Telegram with.

At least one child killed in Russian attack in Donetsk region

According to Ukrainian sources, at least one child was killed in a Russian attack on the eastern Ukrainian city of Kostyantynivka. Six other people were injured, said the governor of the Donetsk region, Pavlo Kyrylenko, on Monday in the online service Telegram. Russian forces fired Smerch-type rockets at a local pond “where people were resting,” it said.

Three other children were among the injured, explained Kyrylenko. In the past few days, Russia has attacked targets in eastern, southern and northern Ukraine. Two people were killed in Russian attacks in Kostyantynivka on Friday.

High Russian losses: Kiev publishes current figures

Russia continues to suffer heavy casualties in the Ukraine war. According to Ukraine, more than 242,000 Russian soldiers have been killed or wounded since the invasion began. In addition, Ukraine claims to have destroyed around 4,100 Russian tanks and almost 4,600 Russian artillery systems. This current information from the Ukrainian military leadership cannot be independently verified. Russia itself has not given any information about its own losses in the Ukraine war for a long time. Most recently, in September 2022, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu estimated Russia’s losses at 5,937 soldiers.

soldiers : 242620 (+660 to the previous day)

: 242620 (+660 to the previous day) tank : 4162 (+11)

: 4162 (+11) Armored Combat Vehicles : 8118 (+13)

: 8118 (+13) artillery systems : 4675 (+17)

: 4675 (+17) Multiple rocket launcher systems : 697 (+0)

: 697 (+0) vehicles and tankers : 7182 (+10)

: 7182 (+10) Combat and reconnaissance drones : 3963 (+5)

: 3963 (+5) Source: General Staff of Ukraine data as of July 24, 2023

Note: According to calculations by independent Russian media, around 47,000 Russian soldiers have been killed in the Ukraine war so far. This was the result of a data analysis based on the number of inheritance cases opened and the statistics on excess mortality in the past year, reported the Meduza Internet portal involved in the evaluation at the beginning of July. These figures differ greatly from those published by the Ukrainian side.

Zelenskyy: EU import restrictions on Ukrainian grain ‘unacceptable’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has sharply criticized a possible extension of grain import restrictions from his country to EU countries. Any extension of the restrictions is “absolutely unacceptable and frankly anti-European,” said Zelenskyy in his nightly video address on Monday. Europe has “the institutional ability to act more sensibly than closing the border on a particular commodity,” added Zelenskyy.

Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia, Ukraine’s western neighbors, asked the EU last week to extend import restrictions on grain and other agricultural products from Ukraine, which are due to expire in mid-September. Zelenskyj now said he hoped that “the European side would fulfill their obligations”. (With Agencies)