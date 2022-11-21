Home page politics

Russia is increasingly short of ammunition and qualified personnel. Russia continues to suffer heavy losses in the Ukraine war. The news ticker.

According to the British Ministry of Defense, the situation for Russian troops is getting worse. The information processed here come partly from the warring parties Russia and the Ukraine. They can therefore not be independently checked in part.

+++ 9.40 p.m.: The Ukrainian task force “South” reports that the operation on the Kinburn Spit in Mykolaiv Oblast has started. The advance of Ukrainian troops on the Spit on the left bank of the Dnipro River follows the November 11 liberation of Kherson and other areas on the right bank of the river.

The Spit is a narrow finger of sand and scrub about 5 kilometers long on the Kinburn Peninsula, which juts out into the Black Sea at the mouth of the Dnipro River south of Kherson. It is one of the last parts of Ukraine’s Mykolaiv Oblast still under Russian occupation, according to the news portal Kyiv Independent reported.

Natalia Humeniuk, spokeswoman for the Ukrainian Task Force “South”, said the operation on the Kinburn Spit was proceeding in a “quiet mode”. Storms at sea would currently support the operation as “even nature washes away the enemy and drives them from this country”.

Russian losses in the Ukraine war: Russia distances itself from taking power

+++ 6.30 p.m.: Dmitry Peskov, the Russian President’s press secretary, explains that a change of power in Ukraine is not the aim of the so-called military “special operation”. This is reported by the Kremlin-affiliated TASS news agency and a Russian branch of the Interfax news agency. Accordingly, Peskov denied the question of a change of power in Ukraine as a partial goal of the offensive: “No, the President has already mentioned this”.

Peskov was also asked to comment on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s statement that Moscow does not want peace but is seeking negotiations with Ukraine to find a pause and calm. The Russian press secretary avoided the question and replied: “Russia wants to achieve its goals and it will achieve them”.

Russian losses in the Ukraine war: Russian military base destroyed

Update from Monday, November 21, 1:20 p.m.: As Ivan Fyodorov, mayor of Melitopol, reports on Telegram, a Russian military base in Vesele, Melitopol district, was destroyed. The enemy “certainly had no fun last night in the temporarily occupied village of Vesele,” Fyodorov said. As Pravda reports, three loud explosions were reported in the area on Sunday evening.

In addition, the Ukrainian armed forces are advancing on the Svatove front – control of the city in the Luhansk Oblast is currently considered a “political priority” for Russia (see initial report). This was reported by Serhiy Haidai, head of the Luhansk military administration, on Telegram.

Russian losses in the Ukraine war: Control over Swatowe has “political priority”

First report from Monday, November 21: Kyiv/Moscow – After withdrawing across the Dnipro River in southern Ukraine, British forces believe that Russian forces are concentrating on defending the city of Svatove in the east of the country. That’s where the Russian troops are now most vulnerable, the Ministry of Defense said in London on Monday, citing intelligence findings. “As a major population center in the Luhansk region, the Russian leadership will most likely see maintaining control of Svatove as a political priority,” it said.

There have been heavy artillery battles in the area in recent weeks. As in other parts of the front, Russia is expanding its defensive positions there, although these are primarily manned by poorly trained reservists.

Russian losses in the Ukraine war: Russia lacks ammunition and personnel

“However, commanders are likely struggling with the military reality of maintaining a credible defense while attempting to resource offensive operations further south in Donetsk,” the ministry said. “Both the defensive and offensive capabilities of Russian troops continue to be hampered by a serious shortage of ammunition and qualified personnel.”

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian army has updated its figures on Russian casualties. According to this, more than 84,000 soldiers are said to have fallen from Russia. Within the last 24 hours, six tanks and nine other vehicles were also destroyed – an overview.

Soldiers: 84,600 (+390 on the previous day)

84,600 (+390 on the previous day) planes: 278 (+0)

278 (+0) Helicopter: 261 (+0)

261 (+0) Tank: 2892 (+6)

2892 (+6) Armored Fighting Vehicles: 5822 (+5)

5822 (+5) Artillery Systems: 1870 (+2)

1870 (+2) Multiple Rocket Launcher Systems: 393 (+0)

393 (+0) Air defense systems: 209 (+0)

209 (+0) Cars and other vehicles: 4378 (+7)

4378 (+7) Ships: 16 (+0)

16 (+0) Unmanned Combat Drones: 1536 (+0)

1536 (+0) (as of Monday, November 21)

The information on Russia’s losses in the Ukraine war comes from the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense. They cannot be independently verified. The Kremlin itself gives very little information about its own losses.

