The commander of the Ukrainian ground forces indicates a counterattack. President Zelenskyj demands the delivery of modern fighter jets. The news ticker on the Ukraine war.

Update from March 24, 10:20 a.m: According to British intelligence experts, the Russian army is having increasing difficulties in training its recruits. This emerges from the daily update of the London Ministry of Defence. Accordingly, 1,000 soldiers were recently transferred back to Ukraine after exercises in a camp in Belarus. “Although no new troop transfers there have been identified, Russia has most likely left the tent camp in place, indicating that they are continuing the exercise program,” the British experts said.

The fact that Russia is relying on the far less experienced Belarusian army to train its personnel is an indication that the war in Ukraine has upset the Russian training program. Russian trainers are largely deployed in combat in Ukraine. However, the indirect support from Belarus is probably also seen as an important political signal in Moscow.

Ukraine update: Medvedev claims that Russian troops could advance to Kiev

First report from March 24th: Moscow/Kiev – The course of the Ukraine war is giving the government in Kiev more and more courage. The supreme commander of the Ukrainian ground forces has now declared that his forces would soon launch a counter-offensive. The Wagner mercenaries, who were on the front line in the Russian attack on eastern and southern Ukraine, “are losing considerably in strength and are at the end of their strength”, according to Oleksandr Syrskyi. “Very soon we will seize this opportunity, as we have done in the past near Kiev, Kharkiv, Balakliya and Kupiansk,” he said, referring to previous Ukrainian counter-offensives.

Ukraine is apparently preparing for a counter-offensive in the Ukraine war. © ARIS MESSINIS/afp

Dmitry Medvedev sees things differently. Since the start of the Ukraine war, he has repeatedly made sharp and sometimes bizarre statements. Now the former Russian president claims that Russian troops could advance as far as Kiev or Lviv. “Nothing can be ruled out here,” the news agency quoted him as saying Ria Novosti. “If you have to go to Kiev, then you have to go to Kiev, if to Lviv, you have to go to Lviv to destroy this infection.” However, Russian troops have made little progress on the front for months.

Ukraine news: US does not rule out negotiations on Ukraine’s borders

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken does not rule out long-term negotiations on Ukraine’s future borders. However, according to Blinken, the decision is up to the people of Ukraine. Any peace agreement must be “just and lasting”. According to Blinken, Ukraine’s independence and territorial integrity must be preserved. “But we’re waiting for the Ukrainians to tell us how this is actually defined in the territory.” According to political observers, the statements show that the United States expects to recapture all occupied territories. This should mean Crimea in particular.

Ukraine news: Selenskyj calls for modern fighter jets

The Ukrainian head of state Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the EU for its previous support – and at the same time called for fighter jets from the West. “We need modern aircraft,” said Zelenskyj at an EU summit, to which he was connected via video. “Time is important. Not only months and weeks, but also days are important. The faster we act together, the more lives we can save.” (cs/dpa)