US President Donald Trump exposes military aid for Ukraine until further notice. This has confirmed the White House of the German Press Agency. As a reason, it was said: Trump “made it clear that his focus was on peace”. Previously, numerous US media had reported on the step, Among them CNN the New York Times and Bloomberg. CNN quoted a high -ranking government official who said: “The president made it clear that he was concerned with peace. We need partners who also work for this goal. We pause and check our help to ensure that it contributes to a solution. ”

According to Fox News, a representative of the White House said: “It is not a permanent attitude of help, but a break.” The support should New York Times According to it, Trump realizes that Ukraine commit Ukraine to negotiate peace with Russia. According to the newspaper, the arrangement comes into force immediately. So far, this information has not been officially confirmed by the US government. According to information from Washington Post Trump had previously exchanged ideas with Foreign Minister Rubio, Vice President Vance and Defense Minister Hegseth.

If the United States actually hired its support, the serious consequences for Ukraine would have. Since the Russian raid, the bidding government has provided more than $ 65 billion in military aid solely.

Trump and Ukrainian President Wolodimir Selenskij in the Oval Office argued on Friday. Trump accused Selenskij not to be grateful for the support of the United States. He also claimed that Selenskij was not interested in real peace as long as the United States does military help. The scandal ensured turmoil worldwide, Europe immediately stood behind Selenskij.