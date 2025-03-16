US President Donald Trump has withdrawn responsibility for Russia for the Ukraine War. While the US media interpreted the surprising step as a concession to Moscow, Trump and his special representative Keith Kellogg, who was only responsible for Ukraine, did not want him to be understood as degradation in the future.

“I am pleased to be able to tell you that General Keith Kellogg has been appointed special envoy for Ukraine,” Trump wrote in his Truth Social Network. He did not address the fact that he himself had given the ex-military in November the negotiations for the end of the war, which had been going on since February 2022 and thus for Russia like Ukraine.

The Kremlin had put pressure on Kellogg to take out the game because it was supposedly Proukrainian, reported the US television channel NBC and other media in the past few days. Like his boss, Kellogg did not respond to the circumcision of his portfolio. He only wrote in network X that he was deeply honored by the President’s trust who would end the war.

In fact, Kellogg was not part of the US delegation in important discussions on the Ukraine conflict in Russia and Saudi Arabia. Trump’s contacts to Moscow ran over his Middle East Enter Steve Witkoff. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke on Saturday with his Russian colleague Sergei Lavrow about further steps after the latest meetings in Saudi Arabia, as Rubios Ministry announced. It has been agreed to continue working on normalized communication between Moscow and Washington.

Kellogg, on the other hand, will negotiate directly with the Ukrainian President Wolodimir Selenskij and the Ukrainian leadership, said Trump. His representative has a good work relationship to lead in Kyiv.