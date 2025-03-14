Putin: Russia supports fire break – but there are open questions

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin commented on a press conference on a possible ceasefire in the war in Ukraine. Putin first thanked US President Donald Trump for his efforts in the question before saying that Russia basically supported the idea of ​​a break. However, such a fire break must remove the root of the crisis and lead to permanent peace. There are still a few questions to clarify, says Putin.

For example, how it continues in the Russian region of Kursk, where Russian soldiers have fully isolated Ukrainian forces. In addition, the question is who monitor violations on the 2,000 kilometer contact line and whether the Ukrainian army can use the time of a break to upgrade. “The idea is good and we support you, but there are topics that we still have to discuss,” says Putin. Russia had started the war of attack against Ukraine more than three years ago. So far, Moscow has remained with his maximum demands for setting up the conflict.