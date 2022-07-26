Home page politics

Jan Frederik Wendt

Split

Himar’s missiles in use during a US Army military exercise in Australia in 2021. (Archive photo) © Corporal Madhur Chitnis / Department of Defense / dpa

Russia and Ukraine have been fighting each other for five months. A US general now sees a “tipping point” in the war.

WASHINGTON DC — Retired US Army General Mark Hertling sees a “tipping point” in the Ukraine conflict. The reason for this is the Himars missile systems. This receives Kyiv of the United States. In addition, Hertling claims that Moscow armed forces are “in poor condition”.

On Friday (July 22), Washington announced $270 million in additional financial support, including four more Himars missile systems. These are considered crucial in the fight against Russia and Wladimir Putin rated. The US Government’s announcement of Joe Biden It came after a senior US defense official said Ukraine had used Himars missiles to knock out more than 100 “high value” targets. That reports newsweek.com. The attacks would have destroyed ammunition depots, long-range artillery positions, command posts, air defense installations, and radar and communications hubs.

“As for Himars – fewer rounds, longer range, precision accuracy – it’s a game changer,” Gertling tweeted on Saturday (July 23). The retired general served as commander of US Army Europe and Seventh Army, writes newsweek.com. Hertling also wrote on Twitter: “Russia is in bad shape and is losing the Ukraine adapts to the fight and wins”.

News about the Ukraine war: Zelenskyj thanks Biden for Himar’s delivery of weapons in the fight against Russia

Previously, the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj expressed his appreciation for the Himars missile systems. He thanked Biden “for the new defense assistance package for Ukraine. The most important, powerful weapons will save the lives of our soldiers and accelerate the liberation of our country from the Russian aggressor. I appreciate the strategic friendship between our nations. Together to victory,” wrote Selnskyj on Twitter.

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis described the Himar arms delivery as successful pressure on Russia Ukraine war. This step led to a diplomatic breakthrough: the grain deal and the port clearance of Odessa. “It is quite clear that if we arm Ukraine faster, the war will end sooner,” Landsbergis wrote on Twitter. However, there was a rocket attack on Odessa on Saturday. (jfw)