EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has arrived in Kiev to discuss with Volodymyr Zelensky Europe’s support for Ukraine, winter preparations and progress on the G7 loan dossier. “My eighth visit to Kiev comes just before the start of the heating season, with Russia continuing to target energy infrastructure,” she wrote on X. Yesterday, she announced that €160 million from the proceeds of frozen Russian assets would be allocated to Ukraine’s urgent humanitarian needs this winter.

Tajani: “We are about to send Samp-T anti-aircraft battery”

“We are about to send a new Samp-T anti-aircraft battery to protect the cities, hospitals, schools and universities of this country attacked by the Russian Federation.” This was stated in relation to the war in Ukraine by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Antonio Tajani, in an interview with Radio 24.

Giuli: “War on Ukraine takes away freedom and democracy”

“I begin the work with the Ukrainian Minister of Culture, Mikola Tochytskyi. He and his people are defending themselves from Putin’s Russia. A wicked and criminal aggression that violates the principles of international law and that brings the horror of military conflict back to Europe. A war launched to take away freedom and democracy from the Ukrainian people and that is causing death and unspeakable suffering to the population”. Thus the Minister of Culture, Alessandro Giuli, opens the G7 Culture that is taking place in Naples and will continue until tomorrow, September 21. “Culture is the identity and soul of a nation and it is imperative to protect it from the threats of our time. The war against the Ukrainian people is also causing an indiscriminate attack on the Ukrainian cultural heritage. There are now many cases of churches, museums, theaters, historic buildings or other places of culture that have been the target of Russian bombs. And numerous works of art have been stolen or destroyed during military operations”. “Basically – continues Giuli – there seems to be an attempt to erase the Ukrainian cultural identity, to destroy the signs of a Nation, which has shown, with courage and determination, to want to choose its own future independently. We cannot allow this. We must continue to be at the side of the Ukrainian people in the defense of its sovereignty. We must help it protect its cultural heritage and assist it in the work of reconstruction. I hope that from this G7 meeting a strong and shared message for the protection of the Ukrainian cultural identity will come out”, he concludes.