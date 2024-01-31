The Russian Il-76 plane that crashed in the Belgorod region was shot down by a Western-made missile. This is what the analysis of the remains of the aircraft confirms. A representative of the Russian emergency services told Ria Novosti. According to the Russian Tass agency, which cites security sources, it is a Patriot missile system.

Moscow accused the Ukrainian armed forces of shooting down on January 24 the Russian military transport plane carrying 65 Ukrainian prisoners of war ready for a prisoner exchange and 10 Russian crew members. Vladimir Putin called the incident a crime by Kiev against its own citizens and accused Ukraine of terrorism, stressing that he was aware of the prisoner exchange planned for that day at the Kolotilovka checkpoint. Kiev denied that the planned prisoner exchange had actually begun.

Kremlin: “We are following the Zaluzhny case”

Meanwhile, the Kremlin has made it known that it is following the news about the possible dismissal of the field commander of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Valerii Zaluzhny, by decision of President Volodymyr Zelensky. The spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, underlined this, stating that “the Kiev regime has many problems, everything is wrong there”. In a press point, the Kremlin spokesperson also highlighted that the “failed” counteroffensive and the problems at the front are leading to an increase in internal tensions in Ukraine, tensions that will increase “as the special military operation continues successfully” .

007Gb: Russian prisoners now recruited on long-term contracts

Russian prisoners are no longer recruited on short-term contracts, as was the case in Wagner's time, prisoners “are now offered standard (long-term) military recruitment contracts which include remaining in service at least until mobilization has ceased partial decreed in September 2022”. This was written by the daily GB intelligence bulletin, citing an investigation by the BBC's Russian language service.

The short-term contracts of convicts, the British services recall, have created controversy both for the crimes committed by some ex-prisoners upon their return home and for the disparity in conditions with the mobilized reservists.

“It is highly likely that the short-term recruitment of prisoners was a response to immediate recruitment pressures in the first phase of the conflict. In 2023, the Russian state is likely to have turned to regular contract recruitment as a source of new military personnel.” , concludes the bulletin.

US GLSDB precision bombs arriving in Kiev today

AND' The first group of Ground-Launched Small Diameter Bombs (Glsdb), the long-range precision bombs, is expected to arrive in Ukraine today, developed by Boeing and Saab, and which the United States, which has successfully tested them, still does not have in its arsenals. Military sources reported this to Politico, specifying that this new type of bomb, which has a range of approximately 144 km, is destined to be “an important capability for Ukraine”.

The new ground-launched precision long-range weapon system will give the Ukrainians “a deeper attack capability that they didn't have, completing their long-range arsenal”, adds another source, speaking of “another arrow to the their arc that will allow them to do more.” A Pentagon spokesman, General Pat Ryder, did not comment on the timing of the delivery to protect “operational security”, but confirmed that “we continue to work closely with Ukraine and our industrial partners to ensure that the Ukraine receives and is ready to use the capabilities we deliver, as soon as possible.”

The GLSDBs delivered to Kiev are precision ordnance of approximately 113 kg, connected to a rocket propulsion system, fired from ground artillery systems. US forces have similar aircraft-launched versions in their arsenals, but not yet ground-launched ones.

Kiev: energy self-sufficiency for heating assured

Ukraine is completely self-sufficient in natural gas for domestic heating. “We are going through the heating season using our own gas for the first time in history,” Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal was quoted as saying by Ukrainska Pravda. Naftogaz Ukraine and state-owned UkrGasVydobuvannya increased production by 11 percent, largely due to the drilling of new wells. “We currently have 10 million cubic meters of gas in our storage depots. And we are facing the heating season only with gas produced in Ukraine,” Shmyal assured, adding that the winter is faced with a stable electricity grid.

The result announced by the Ukrainian prime minister is particularly important if we think about the last winter of war, when Russian bombings, aimed at the Ukrainian energy system, put civilians in difficulty, forced to face electricity blackouts and heating interruptions in a country where the winter is long and particularly harsh.