While Russia's military attacks in Ukraine continue, Moscow is also moving at a diplomatic level by placing Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas on the wanted list. According to the latest news today, February 13, 2024, Missiles and drones they were launched during the night against the Ukrainian city of Dnipro hitting one of the most important thermoelectric power plants in the country, managed by the energy operator Dtek. The Kyiv Independent, citing a note from Dtek, reports that the power plant was ''severely damaged and the station stopped producing electricity''. After the explosions, witnesses report that electricity and water supplies were interrupted in several areas of the city.

Kiev: Moscow buys Starlink technology from 'Arab countries'

Moscow is buying Elon Musk's Starlink satellite terminals which he uses in the war against Ukraine “in Arab countries”. Kiev intelligence reports this, writing on its Telegram channel: “The Russian aggressor state is purchasing communications equipment, including Starlink internet satellite terminals, to use in war in Arab countries.” The system owned by Elon Musk has so far been vital for battlefield communications for Ukraine.

Moscow used Zircon hypersonic missile for the first time

For the first time since the beginning of the war, Russia used a Zircon hypersonic missile in Ukraine. This is claimed by Oleksandr Ruvin, director of the Scientific Research Institute for Forensic Examinations in Kiev, who writes on his Telegram channel that this is what emerges from the analysis of the fragments of a missile that hit the Ukrainian capital on 7 February. Ruvin attaches to his statement a video of the examined missile wreckage, explaining: “In this case, we see elements that are characteristic of the Zircon 3M22 missile. Parts and fragments of the engine and launch systems have specific identifications.”

Moscow puts Estonian prime minister on wanted list

The Russian Interior Ministry has placed Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas on the wanted list. This was reported by the Ria Novosti news agency, according to which the ministry did not indicate the article of the penal code on the basis of which it was inserted.

The Moscow Interior Ministry has also included Undersecretary of State Taimar Peterkop on the wanted list. According to the Moscow Times, the arrest warrant for Kallas was issued in connection with his statements in favor of the dismantling of a Soviet-era monument in the city of Narva, on the border with Russia.

US House Speaker: “Republicans will not vote on aid package”

Meanwhile in the USA, the speaker of the House Mike Johnson announced that Republicans will not vote on the foreign aid package prepared by the Senate and which, in particular, allows further financial support to Ukraine. And this is because, he explained in a note shared on 'X', ''national security begins at our borders'', while ''the Senate aid bill is silent on the most urgent issue facing our country'' ', has explained. And since ''America deserves better than what the Senate expected'', Johnson stated that ''the House will have to continue to work according to its own will on important issues'', as it ''worked ten months to pass a policy of change with the Secure Out Border Act”.