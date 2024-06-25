An elderly woman was killed, four people were injured and dozens of buildings were damaged drone attacks carried out by Ukraine’s military on the Russian region of Belgorod, close to the border. This was stated by Vyacheslav Gladkov, governor of the southern region of Russia which borders Ukraine.

Among those sanctioned by the EU are singers, actors and the Olympic champion Kiseleva

There are also artists and sportsmen among the 69 people sanctioned as part of the fourteenth package of sanctions against Russia for the war in Ukraine launched by the EU Council. As underlined by Tass, which cites the document published in the Official Journal of the EU, the black list includes the singer Polina Gagarina, the singer Yaroslav Dronov, known by the pseudonym Shaman, and the actors Ivan Okhlobystin and Vyacheslav Manucharov, accused of having participated in events in support of the Russian armed forces. The EU restrictions were also introduced against the three-time Olympic synchronized swimming champion Maria Kiseleva, who in public statements supported “the special military operation in Ukraine”, underlines the Tas.