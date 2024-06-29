At least five people have died, including two children, in a drone attack that hit the Kursk region of Russia, an operation attributed to the Ukrainians by local authorities. “Last night a Ukrainian drone attacked a residential building in the town of Gorodishche, in the Rylsky district – says the governor of the region Alexey Smirnov via Telegram – Five people, including two small children, were killed in the attack”. The victims were all from the same family and two other relatives, adds in the complaint relaunched by the Russian agency Tass, are hospitalized “in serious conditions”.

Kiev: Ten Russian Drones Downed

Ukrainians claim to have shot down “all ten” Shahed drones launched by Russia at night against Ukrainian territory. According to reports confirmed by the Ukrainian Air Force and reported by the Kyiv Independent, the drones were shot down in the regions of Mykolaiv, Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad, Cherkasy and Vinnytsia.

Russian attack on Dnipro

A Russian missile attack hit a nine-story residential building in the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro yesterday, killing at least one person and wounding six others. The death toll will likely rise as more people were trapped in the building, where four upper floors collapsed in the attack, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said. A photo posted on Telegram by the governor, Serhiy Lysak, and other images on social media showed a badly damaged building with smoke billowing from a gaping hole in its upper floors. A seven-month-old infant was among the injured, Lysak said. Three people are in serious condition.