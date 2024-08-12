



Ukraine advances into Russian territory, and Moscow orders evacuation of residents from a district of the Belgorod border region and expands the evacuation zone from the Kursk region, where an incursion by Ukrainian forces began seven days ago.

Governor Viacheslav Gladkov announced today, August 12, that residents of Krasnoyaruzhsky would be evacuated due to reports of Ukrainian military activity in the area. “The morning was alarming for us: there is enemy activity on the border,” he said in a video posted on Telegram. According to a 2021 census, the resident population is about 14,000.

Gladkov said he believed that Russian soldiers would be able to “cope with the threat that has arisen, but in order to protect the life and health of our population, we are starting to relocate people living in the Krasnoyaruzhsky District to safer places.”

The Ukrainian military launched a surprise cross-border incursion into Kursk Oblast on August 6, bringing regular Ukrainian forces into Russia for the first time. Kiev has continued to advance further into the region, and today Moscow expanded the evacuation zone. “Regarding the situation in Belovsky District, the regional command center has decided to evacuate residents,” Governor Alexei Smirnov said. The area affected by the new order has a population of about 14,000.

On Saturday, Gladkov announced that the entrance to the village of Poroz, located in the district near Krasnoyaruzhsky, had been closed “for anti-terrorist operations.” Ukrainian media shared a video that appeared to show Ukrainian troops from the 252nd battalion in the village.

Moscow: “Conflict is between Russia and the West”

Moscow’s ‘special military operation’ in Ukraine is in fact “an armed conflict with the West led by the United States,” Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov said at the opening ceremony of the ‘Army – 2024’ forum. According to Belousov, the armed clash “is driven by the desire of the United States and its allies to maintain dominance and prevent the construction of a new multipolar and equitable world order. In this way, the clash affects the interests of each country.”

Kiev and Moscow exchange accusations over Zaporizhzhia fire

Inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency have checked the cooling tower of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant after a fire broke out yesterday, Evgenia Yashina, a spokeswoman for the Russian-occupied site, said in a statement to Tass. The fire has since been completely extinguished.

Russian governor of the occupied Zaporizhzhia region Vgeny Balitsky has accused Kiev forces of accidentally blowing up a drone over the plantduring a shelling of the nearby town of Enerhodar. While Ukrainian President Volodymir Zelensky accused Russia of causing the fire to “blackmail” KievRosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev had asked the IAEA to attribute the origin of the attack.

The agency’s general director, Rafael Grossi, simply specified that the fire does not pose a threat to the safety of the nuclear power plant.