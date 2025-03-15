The British Prime Minister Keir Starmer wants to establish a European “coalition of the willing” that secures a possible peace in Ukraine with its own troops. This Saturday he is therefore inviting heads of state and government and the heads of NATO and the EU again for a crisis conference. At the video conference, in which Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) also takes part, the plan of the US government and Ukraine also stands in the room. The Ukrainian President Wolodimir Selenskij is also switched on.

Before the conference starts, Starmer said a few more words in the direction of Russian President: “Put the barbaric attacks on Ukraine once and for all.” Vladimir Putin had made the approval of the proposed ceasefire in the war against Ukraine in terms of conditions. So far there is no agreement.

The British Prime Minister calls the international allies to force Russia into negotiations on peace with economic pressure. “And I think we have a number of ways together to do this,” says Starmer. “Sooner or later” Putin had to come to the negotiating table.

Europeans could not allow Russian President Putin to “play” games. The previous rejection of a ceasefire only shows that Putin is not serious with peace, said Starmer. The Russian president only try to win time. But the world needs deeds, no “empty words” or “senseless conditions”.