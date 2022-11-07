Home page politics

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron at a meeting on February 7, 2022 – before the start of the Ukraine war (archive image). © Russian President Press Office / ITAR-TASS / Imago

A conversation between Putin and the French President is said to have been about nuclear weapons – Macron was “clearly worried”, it said.

In a conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron, Russian President Vladimir Putin is said to have referred to the nuclear attacks on the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki during World War II. This is reported by the British tabloid Daily Mail citing diplomatic sources. Accordingly, the head of the Kremlin is apparently of the opinion that “you don’t have to launch a nuclear attack on a big city to win a war.”

Vladimir Putin apparently mentioned Hiroshima and Nagasaki in conversations with the French President

In recent months, Vladimir Putin has repeatedly brought up the possibility of using nuclear weapons in the Ukraine war. For example, the head of the Kremlin had declared that he would defend the illegally annexed areas of Luhansk, Donetsk, Cherson and Zaporizhia “with all available means”.

In a phone call with French President Emmanuel Macron, Putin is said to have stressed that the US atomic bombings in World War II showed that “you don’t have to attack the big cities to win.” The attacks on Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945 led to Japan’s surrender and the end of World War II.

Nuclear powers France and Russia in conversation: Macron is said to have been “clearly worried”.

The report of Daily Mail comes at a time of growing concern in the West. “Macron was clearly concerned. It sounded like a very strong indication that Putin could detonate a tactical nuclear weapon in eastern Ukraine while leaving Kyiv intact. That seemed to be the thrust of his remarks,” said the anonymous diplomatic source cited by the British tabloid in its report. “The two presidents undoubtedly discussed the risk of using nuclear weapons. Putin wants to convey the message that all options are on the table, consistent with Russian doctrine on nuclear weapons,” the report said. The information could not be independently verified. Both Russia and France have nuclear weapons, with Russia having the largest nuclear arsenal in the world.

Atomic bombs dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki On August 6th and 9th, 1945, the USA dropped atomic bombs on the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki during World War II, killing more than 100,000 people immediately – ten thousand more died as a result of the damage. These were the first and so far only uses of nuclear weapons in a war. Hiroshima has over a million inhabitants today, Nagasaki around 400,000 – in 1945 before the atomic bombs were dropped there were around 200,000 in Nagasaki and around 300,000 in Hiroshima.

The report by the Daily Mail however, not exactly clear. There is no official confirmation of the statements anyway. The last publicly known phone call between the heads of state of Russia and France took place on September 11, 2022. The content at the time was the situation in the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant. However, military experts keep emphasizing that there is a high probability that talks – also between the USA and Russia, for example – will take place on secret lines, the content of which will not be made public.

Putin mentioned “precedent” Hiroshima and Nagasaki before

In his speech on the illegal annexation of the four Ukrainian regions of Donetsk, Luhansk, Cherson and Zaporizhia, Putin referred to the atomic bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki and spoke of that the US had set a “precedent” at the time.

The Russian military leadership is said to have already discussed a hypothetical use of nuclear weapons. Russian claims of a “dirty bomb” in Ukraine had fueled fears in the West that Russia could use this as a pretext for a nuclear deployment. The US government is “increasingly concerned” about a possible Russian use of nuclear weapons, US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said on Wednesday. However, military experts repeatedly point out that nuclear weapons are “political weapons” whose role is deterrence.