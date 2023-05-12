Home page politics

From: Sandra Kathe, Daniel Dillmann

Kiev has already received more than 500 tanks from the West. Volodymyr Zelenskyj embarks on a trip to Europe. The current situation in the Ukraine war.

Update from May 11, 10:04 p.m.: Volodymyr Zelenksyj apparently plans to visit Italy and Germany in the near future. This is reported by the Italian news agency ANSA. The Ukrainian President is expected in Rome on May 13th. A meeting with Pope Francis would also be in the room. After that, Selenskyj wants to continue to Germany.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy on a visit to the Netherlands. (Archive image) © Remko De Waal

Ukraine news: 14 warplanes from Poland reach Ukraine

Update from May 11, 8:15 p.m.: Poland reports the successful delivery of 14 more fighter jets to Ukraine. 14 MiG-29 fighter jets have reached the country and are currently available for operations in the Ukraine war.

This was announced by the Polish EU embassy on Twitter. Warsaw also provided more tanks to fight Russia than any other EU country. Germany would only come in third place

Ukraine update: tank deliveries to Kyiv

575 tanks in total

Poland: 325

Netherlands: 85

Germany: 80

United States: 76

Source: Polish EU Embassy

Update from May 11, 6:45 p.m.: A spokesman for Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry, Oleh Nikolenko, sees Georgia as well on its way to making a “deal with the devil” and warns the Black Sea state’s political leadership against trusting Russian ruler Vladimir Putin. The warning follows Russia’s decision to resume passenger flights to and from Georgia and allow Georgian citizens to enter Russia without a visa, the news site reports Ukrainska Pravda. From the Ukrainian point of view, Putin wanted to show his appreciation for Georgia’s failure to comply with Western sanctions against Russia.

At the same time, however, the gesture is also an attempt to “normalize” relations with Georgia after Russia attacked and took control of part of Georgia as part of the 2008 Georgian War. Nikolenko warns that there could also be abductions of people on the fringes of the breakaway regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia, as well as human rights violations.

Diplomacy in the Ukraine war: Talks between Erdogan and Putin “possible”

Update from May 11, 5:35 p.m.: While Russia and Turkey are negotiating in Istanbul, Kiev is receiving further support from its western allies. The UK has confirmed it will ship Storm Shadow missiles to Ukraine. The cruise missiles are said to have a range of more than 250 kilometers and could theoretically reach the Russian mainland. This is reported by the US news channel CNN.

First report from May 11, 4:45 p.m.: Moscow / Ankara – Turkey and Russia say they have resumed negotiations on an agreement that would ensure the delivery of grain across the Black Sea even during the Ukraine war. According to the Kremlin, it is “possible” that the talks at the highest level will be relocated.

“President Erdogan and President Putin frequently have telephone conversations when such a need arises. The grain business is very important so they could discuss the results,” an unnamed government official from Russia told the state news agency TASS.

Russia and Türkiye continue negotiations in the Ukraine war

Negotiations between Russia and Turkey in Istanbul will start their second day on Thursday (May 11). Nothing is known about the status or possible results. In addition to representatives from Moscow and Ankara, a United Nations delegation is also taking part in the negotiations. The central theme is, according to TASS and the news agency Reuters the implementation of a General Grains Agreement that would allow exports of agricultural products and fertilizers across the Black Sea and through the Bosphorus Straits. At the beginning of the negotiations, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu was optimistic that the existing agreement would be extended by at least two months.

The halt to grain exports from Ukraine caused by the ongoing war in Ukraine triggered a global food crisis last summer. On July 22, 2022, Turkey and Russia signed an agreement that should guarantee the delivery of food for at least 120 days. The agreement was renewed in November 2022 and March 2023.

Putin and Erdogan: negotiating partners with self-interests

Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly been accused of deliberately fueling global hunger in order to gain bargaining power in the Ukraine war. The current talks offer Recep Tayyip Erdogan the opportunity to present himself as an international mediator shortly before the Turkish elections on Sunday (May 14).