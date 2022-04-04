Home page politics

Of: Teresa Toth

After the war crimes in Bucha, President Zelenskyy fears further atrocities in other occupied parts of the country. The events of the night at a glance.

the Ukraine conflict* in between Russia* and the Ukraine* continues.

According to the Ukraine* withdraws the army from Kremlin chief Wladimir Putin* in the Ukraine war* returned from the Kyiv region.

You can read everything about Putin’s war of aggression here.

Update from Monday, April 4th, 2022, 6:50 a.m.: President Zelenskyy fears that “even more terrible things could happen” than what has become known so far about the crimes in Bucha. Other regions of the country are still under Russian control. “More deaths and mistreatment” could become known there, said Zelenskyj. The President also switched to the Grammy Awards ceremony via video and asked for support for his country. “Support us in any way you can,” he said at the event, which was televised live on US television.

The images from the small town of Bucha, where numerous bodies of residents were found on the streets after the withdrawal of Russian troops, caused international horror. Ukraine blames Russian troops, who until recently occupied the city, for the massacre. Moscow denies that.

Ukraine-News: Up to 400 bodies from the Kyiv region autopsied

According to the Attorney General’s Office, 140 of the 410 bodies recovered so far from the Kyiv region have been autopsied since Friday. In addition, more than 50 employees of the public prosecutor’s office and the national police started investigations into the crimes in the Bucha area. There should also be investigations in other regions.

The President of Ukraine Zelenskyy fears further atrocities by the Russian army. © dpa/Press Office of the President of Ukraine via AP

According to Ukrainian sources, 34 people were injured by Russian fire in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv. At least seven people were killed, the region’s prosecutor’s office wrote on Telegram. Three children were among the injured.

Ukraine-News: Meanwhile, Russia has confirmed several airstrikes

An airstrike is said to have taken place in the western Ukrainian city of Ternopil. According to the mayor there, 70 percent of the northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv has now been destroyed.

Meanwhile, Russia confirmed several airstrikes on military installations and fuel depots in Kyiv and Mykolayiv regions. A control center of the air force base was destroyed in Vasylkiv, not far from Kyiv, said the spokesman for the Ministry of Defense in Moscow, Igor Konashenkov.

According to Ukrainian information, more than 2,600 people were brought to safety on Sunday from particularly hard-fought Ukrainian cities. Of the 2,694 people, almost 1,500 were rescued from the Luhansk region, said Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk, according to the Ukrajinska Pravda newspaper.

Ukraine-News: General Staff speaks of moving Russian troops to Belgorod

The Ukrainian general staff expects increased attacks on Donetsk and the village of Tavrycheske in the east of the country. He also announced on Monday night that Russia was moving individual units from Belarus to Russia.

+++ 4.38 p.m.: According to the Ukrainian military, the withdrawal of Russian troops from northern Ukraine has been completed. According to the Ukrainian general staff, the army of Kremlin chief Putin has withdrawn to neighboring Belarus, which served as a base for the Russian attack on Ukraine. According to their own statements, the airborne troops of the Ukrainian military have taken full control of the border section with Belarus and the city of Pripyat near Chernobyl – on Twitter the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine shared a photo of a Ukrainian soldier unfurling the Ukrainian flag there.

Deputy Ukrainian Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk reports on captured mayors in Ukraine. © Ukrinform/dpa

+++ 3.15 p.m.: Eleven mayors of Ukraine have been kidnapped since the beginning of the Russian war of aggression – Kyiv has now reported. These are ministers from congregations in the Kyiv, Kherson, Kharkiv, Zaporizhia, Mykolaiv and Donetsk regions. According to Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk, the mayors are in Russian “captivity”.

The mayor of Motyschyn near Kyiv, Olga Sucheko, was killed with her husband after being kidnapped by Russian soldiers. “We’re informing the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), the UN and all sorts of organizations, just like we did with the other missing civilians,” Vereshchuk emphasized on Sunday. She urged “everyone to do everything in their power to bring her back”.

Ukraine-News: “High treason” in eastern Ukraine – several mayors are changing sides

+++ 1:01 p.m.: According to the Luhansk governor, four Ukrainian mayors have switched sides in the Ukraine war. The mayors of Rubishne, Stanytsia Luhanska, Milowe and Markiva are now working for Russia and, according to the governor, have committed treason on their own country. The regions are currently occupied by Russia.

Ukraine-News: Oil refinery in Odessa hit by Russian missiles

Update from Sunday, April 3rd, 2022, April 3rd, 2022, 11:15 a.m.: After the explosions in the strategically important port city of Odessa, Russia has now confirmed the attacks. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, missiles were fired from ships and planes at an oil refinery and three fuel depots. The city bike previously reported several fires in the coastal city.

According to Russian information, a total of 51 military facilities were hit in Ukraine on Sunday night, including four command posts and two missile defense systems. This has not yet been confirmed independently.

Ukraine-News: Ukrainian army pursues withdrawing Russian troops

First report from Sunday, April 3rd, 2022: Kyiv – After five weeks of occupation, Russian troops are withdrawing from the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv. According to the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, there has also been a decrease in Russian air and missile attacks, especially in the north of the country. However, President Volodymyr Zelensky expects increasing attacks in the Donbass and in the south of the country.

“What is the aim of the Russian army? They want to conquer both the Donbass and the south of Ukraine,” stressed Zelenskyj in a video message on Sunday night (April 3, 2022). “And what is our aim? We want to protect ourselves, our freedom, our country and our people.” It is therefore important for the Ukrainian army to strengthen its defenses in an easterly direction, Zelenskyj said. “And knowing full well that the enemy has reserves to increase the pressure.” The Ukrainian troops are also pursuing the withdrawing Russian troops in the north.

Ukraine-News: Russian military wants to open escape corridors in Mariupol

Several explosions were reported in the coastal city of Odessa on Sunday. According to an ARD reporter, detonations could be heard early in the morning and at least three columns of black smoke and flames could be seen. The explosions are believed to have come from an industrial area. The largest port in Ukraine is located in Odessa – the city is considered central to the economy of the entire country.

Moscow withdraws Russian units from Kyiv. Destroyed schools, kindergartens and residential buildings remain. © kyodo/dpa

In the already badly damaged port city of Mariupol, the Russian military wants to open escape corridors for foreigners on Sunday. According to Major General Mikhail Mizintsev, it is possible to leave the heavily contested port of Mariupol in the direction of Berdyansk. The occupied port city of Berdyansk may also be left either by land via Crimea or to the Ukrainian-controlled areas. Foreign nationals are mainly crew members of cargo ships.

Meanwhile, peace talks between Russia and Ukraine continue. So far, however, without great success. (tt) *fr.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.