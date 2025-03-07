Moscow sees Macron’s statements as a “threat to Russia”

The Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov evaluates the consideration of French President Emmanuel Macron to expand the French nuclear screen to the European allies, as a threat to Russia.

Macron said on Wednesday that Russia was “a threat to France and Europe”. The war in Ukraine is already a “global conflict” and he will open a debate about the expansion of the French nuclear screen to the allies in Europe.

“If he sees us as a threat, calling a meeting of the general staff chief of European countries and Great Britain, explains that the use of nuclear weapons is necessary and prepared to use nuclear weapons against Russia, then of course this is a threat,” said Lavrow according to the state Russian news agency RIA. The Russian Presidential Office criticized the speech by French President Emmanuel Macron as extremely confrontative. This is an indication that France would think about a continuation of the war in Ukraine, claimed Presidential Office Dmitri Peskow. Under Macron, France provided Ukraine with weapons and explained that it was ready to consider the posting of troops to Ukraine to ensure the implementation of a peace agreement. A presence of troops from NATO countries in Ukraine is unacceptable, said Peskow.