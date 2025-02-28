At the meeting of the presidents of Ukraine and the USA there is a heated word battle. Donald Trump shows Wolodimir Selenskij in front of running cameras and loudly. “They jeopardize millions of people. You risk a third World War. ” The Vice President JD Vance, which is also present, accuses Selenskij of being “disrespectful”. Trump and Selenskij then intercept each other.

“Your country is in great difficulty. I know you won’t win. You won’t win this here. You have a damn good chance of getting out of it because of us, ”says Trump and accuses Selenskij of being ungrateful. He enhances his arms, tries to defend himself, and complains that after the Russian annexation of the Crimea peninsula in 2014, no one effectively stopped Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Trump gets support from his vice. “Mr. President, President, with all respect,” says Vance to Selenskij. “I find it disrespectful of you to come to the Oval Office and try to negotiate in front of the American media,” says Vance. “Especially now that they walk around and forced conscripts to the front because they have personnel problems, you should thank President (Trump) to try to improve the situation.”

“If you didn’t have our military equipment, the war would have ended after two weeks,” says Trump. “You have to be grateful,” said the Republican. He stands in the middle of this war and is for Ukraine and Russia, says Trump. He wanted a solution to the conflict. With regard to the Russian President, Selenskij calls him on “no compromises with a killer”. Trump says he is not on a line with Putin, but with the USA and the well -being of the world.

Trump finally ends the exchange with the words “I think we saw enough.” It was good that the public could get an idea of ​​what this is about. And with a view to the press present in the room, Trump says: “It will be great television, I can tell you that.”