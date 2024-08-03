Home page politics

From: Felix Busjaeger

Press Split

The latest news on the Ukraine war in the live ticker: Russia’s losses remain high. Ukraine continues to rely on nightly drone attacks on Putin’s armed forces.

The most important thing in

this news ticker Losses in Ukraine War continue up”,”position”:”1″,”storyElementPosition”:”8″,”storyElementCount”:”27″}}”>losses in the Ukraine War further up – Russia loses over 1000 soldiers in one day Maps of the situation at the front“,”position”:”2″,”storyElementPosition”:”8″,”storyElementCount”:”27″}}”>Interactive cards on the situation at the front – An overview of the current front line in the Ukraine war between Russia and Ukraine

Moscow/Kyiv – The situation in Ukraine War remains tense. Now Putin’s military is reporting that the armed forces shot down 75 drones over Russia on the night of August 2-3. The reports have not yet been confirmed, but residents shared posts on social media about fires and explosions. It was previously unclear whether these were related to the drone attacks in the Ukraine war.

Transparency notice The information processed here comes from international media and news agencies, but also from the warring parties Ukraine and Russia. The information on the war in Ukraine cannot be independently verified.

Numerous attacks reported again in the Ukraine war – Russia’s losses rise

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian Air Force and units of the missile troops and artillery have carried out 15 attacks on concentrations at several bases of Putin’s armed forces. Military equipment, a drone command post, two air defense systems and an ammunition depot are said to have been the targets of the attacks. This was announced by the General Staff of Ukraine on the situation in the Ukraine war.

Ukrainian artillery soldiers fighting against Russia. In the east of the country, the army is holding back Russian troops. (Symbolic image) © Dmytro Smolienko/IMAGO

Meanwhile, opposition activist Vladimir Kara-Mursa, released from Russian captivity, has declared that, as before his imprisonment, he will support sanctions against the “murderous regime of Kremlin chief Wladimir Putin“ Targeted punitive measures against individual leaders of the power apparatus are the most effective, he told journalists in Bonn. Many of the sanctions imposed in the wake of Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine also affect ordinary people today. “That is not fair.”

Ukraine attacks several fuel depots in Russia during war – Putin’s losses remain high

In the southern Russian region, several fuel depots were set on fire as a result of night-time drone attacks due to attacks in the Ukraine war. Videos showing these fires in the Rostov region were distributed by the Russian Telegram channel Mash. Vasily Golubyev, the governor of the region, confirmed attacks on the Kamensk and Morozovsk districts, in which several facilities were damaged. He reported on Telegram that 55 Ukrainian drones were sighted over Rostov alone.

According to Mash reports, Russian airbases Morozovsk and Millerovo in the region were also targeted in the Ukraine war. Further north in the Oryol region, two Ukrainian drones that had gone off course flew into a high-rise building in the village of Zhilino. Although several floors were damaged, there were no reports of injuries.

losses in the Ukraine War further up

Since the beginning of the war in Ukraine in February 2022, Russia has lost 581,760 soldiers, according to the Ukrainian General Staff. On Saturday (August 3), the General Staff said Russia had lost 1,170 soldiers within one day. In addition, Russia is said to have lost a total of 8,406 tanks and 1,135 multiple rocket launchers during the war. Russian losses since the start of the war:

approx. 581,760 (+1,170) military personnel

8406 (+4) Tanks

16,238 (+27) armoured fighting vehicles

16,217 (+56) artillery systems

1135 (+1) Multiple Rocket Launcher

Interactive cards on the situation at the front

The action on the battlefield in Ukraine remains dynamic. Vladimir Putin’s troops are pushing westward along the front, while Ukrainian defenders are trying to contain the advances. Our current maps of the front lines in the Ukraine war provide an insight into the latest developments in Russia’s war against Ukraine. (red with agencies)