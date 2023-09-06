Home page politics

From: Luke Rogalla

Russia withdraws from Robotyne – Ukraine wants to push further towards Melitopol. The US will supply uranium ammunition. The news ticker.

New armor pack: US will deliver uranium ammunition to Ukraine

Update from September 6, 10:20 p.m.: What has happened on the front lines in the Ukraine war in the past few hours? In the last 24 hours, Russian troops are said to have carried out 10 rocket attacks, 54 airstrikes and 31 attacks with multiple rocket launcher systems on Ukrainian positions and towns, the Ukrainian Armed Forces report on Facebook. The situation is “difficult” in the east and south of Ukraine in particular. There had been “26 military clashes”.

Kiev’s troops say they are on the offensive on the Melitopol front. After capturing the village of Robotyne, Ukraine is trying to advance towards the large city of Melitopol, located not far from the Sea of ​​Azov. First, however, the troops must capture Tokmak. However, Russia has built defenses around the small town, which further slows down Kiev’s offensive and has already caused heavy losses in Robotyne. On the Bakhmut front, the Ukrainian army is said to have fended off Russian attacks. Kiev’s troops had “partial successes” in the south of the completely destroyed city.

Ukrainian soldiers in a tank in the Donetsk region © Genya Savilov/AFP

New armaments package: USA will supply Ukraine with uranium ammunition

Update from September 6, 8:10 p.m.: The US provides Kiev with further military aid to ward off the Russian war of aggression. The package also includes uranium ammunition for Ukraine. The US Department of Defense in Washington announced on Wednesday, parallel to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s visit to Kiev, that the new armaments package was worth 175 million dollars (around 163 million euros). It also includes equipment to support Ukraine’s air defenses, ammunition for the Himars multiple rocket launchers and artillery ammunition.

Blinken visits Kiev: “Good progress on counter-offensive” by Ukraine

First report: KIEV – US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in the Ukrainian capital of Kiev on Wednesday (6 September) for an unannounced visit. There he expressed confidence in the fight of the Ukrainian army against the Russian invaders.

“We’ve seen good progress on the counteroffensive. We want to make sure that Ukraine gets everything it needs for this offensive to succeed,” Blinken said at a meeting with his Ukrainian colleague Dmytro Kuleba, according to the US State Department. “In the long term” the goal is to strengthen Ukraine’s deterrence and defense capabilities. A renewed Russian attack like 18 months ago should be prevented. During his visit, Blinken could announce another aid package for Kiev in the Ukraine war.

Russia strongly fortifies own lines – Heavy fighting in southern and eastern Ukraine

Meanwhile, according to Kiev, the offensive of the Ukrainian army in the southern region of Zaporizhia is progressing slowly. The strategic goal of the attacks in the Ukraine war is to penetrate to the Azov Sea, which is about 80 kilometers away, in order to establish a land connection to the peninsula annexed by Russia in 2014 Crimea to cut off. However, Russia has been heavily fortifying its own lines in the region since last year, laying wide minefields and trenches.

“We were successful in the Robotyne section in the direction of Novoprokopivka and are holding on to the positions we have reached,” General Staff Spokesman Andriy Kovalyov said on Wednesday. The from Moscow The appointed governor for the occupied part of the Zaporizhia region, Yevgeny Balitsky, admitted the withdrawal of the Russians from the village of Robotyne. Balizki claimed that the withdrawal would benefit Russian forces. The village “ceased to exist” after long struggles The Moscow Times.

According to their own statements, the Ukrainian army continued to attack south of the embattled town of Bakhmut. The Kremlin around Wladimir Putin has repeatedly downplayed the counter-offensive in the Ukraine war and declared it a “failure”.

At least 17 dead: Russia shells city in eastern Ukraine

Meanwhile, according to Ukrainian sources, at least 17 people were killed and 32 others injured in the Russian bombardment of a marketplace in eastern Ukraine. The projectiles fell on Wednesday in the center of the city of Kostyantynivka, which is close to the war front in the Donetsk region.

“17 people were killed and 32 injured by the Russian shelling,” said Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko, who announced the end of the rescue operation. According to Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Schmyhal, a child was among the dead. Earlier Ukrainian government reports spoke of 16 deaths.

Photos taken by officials showed how rescue workers worked their way through the rubble and injured people were carried away. According to the Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy In addition to the market, the shelling also hit shops, including a pharmacy. (lrg/dpa)