The war in Ukraine is claiming more and more lives. Russia is wary of renewed mobilization. The news ticker on the Ukraine war.

Update from September 20, 10:50 a.m.: The Kremlin has warned the West to take the threats of releasing long-range weapons for attacks on Russian territory seriously. “You are playing with fire,” said Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, according to the news agency Reuters at a press conference. The war could fundamentally change things and have consequences for the whole world.

First report: Moscow – The war in Ukraine is taking its toll on the Russian president’s army Vladimir Putin. In the past 24 hours, according to the Ukrainian army, 1,340 Russian soldiers were wounded or killed in battles against the neighboring country. Since the beginning of the war, Russia is said to have lost more than 600,000 fighters. The Kremlin’s Defense Ministry is therefore calling for a new wave of mobilization, as the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported.

Wave of mobilization in the Ukraine war – Putin seems to contradict the Ministry of Defense

An unnamed source told the WSJ has now announced that Putin does not want to start another wave of mobilization in the Ukraine war. The reason for this is the high political costs associated with extensive recruitment in society, the think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW) explained in a report. Putin is concerned that this could endanger the stability of his regime.

Instead, the Russian autocrat is relying on the recruitment of Russian volunteers. Even after the start of the Kursk offensive in Ukraine, in which the attacked country brought the war onto Russian territory, no new wave of mobilization was triggered. A success in the oblast is still to be achieved. Because, as the Ukrainian news channel RBC Ukraine reported that the Kremlin had ordered Russian troops to destroy the army of the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky to withdraw from the Kursk region by mid-October.

Russia is focusing on expanding drone production – Putin stresses necessity in Ukraine war

In order to make progress in the war of aggression against Ukraine, which violates international law, drones are an important weapon, as Putin emphasized at a meeting of the Russian military commission. He therefore referred to the ongoing efforts to boost the production of unmanned aerial vehicles, according to the ISW. Compared to the number of drones produced in 2023 (around 140,000), he wants to exceed this number tenfold in 2024 and produce around 1.4 million drones.

The purchase and production of war systems is also booming in Ukraine. More than 200 companies are involved in producing enough drones for the defensive fight against Russia. “Ukraine plans to have produced or purchased 200,000 combat drones by the end of the year,” said Yurii Shchyhol, the head of the Ukrainian State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection, on X.

The fighting in the Kursk region and the Russian advances in Donetsk are creating a dynamic picture of the front line. Our current maps of the front line in the Ukraine war provide an insight into the latest developments in Russia’s war against Ukraine. (Editorial with news agency material)