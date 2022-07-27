Home page politics

Of: Felix Durach

Moscow needs more soldiers to achieve its military goals and is probably increasingly relying on the recruitment of volunteers.

Moscow – The Ukraine war is in its sixth month and the fronts are still fought over. While the Russian armed forces in the east of the country are focusing on the Donetsk region, Kyiv is launching a counter-offensive on the Black Sea in southern Ukraine. The declared goal of the Russian government is still to get the areas of the self-proclaimed People’s Republics of Luhansk and Donetsk under control.

Ukraine-News: Kyiv launches counter-offensive in the south of the country

According to other reports, Moscow could also seek control of a strip along the Black Sea – all the way to Moldova. There the Kremlin could join the pro-Russian pseudo-state of Transnistria. A project that Kyiv will want to prevent at all costs. There are various strategically important port cities along the Black Sea coast.

Regaining control of the Odessa-Mykolaiv-Kherson-Melitopol axis is therefore also seen as a goal of the Ukrainian counter-offensive in the south. Odessa in particular, the country’s most important port, has repeatedly been hit by rockets in recent weeks.

Ukraine war: Russia needs more soldiers and is probably increasingly relying on volunteers

Looking at Russia, one thing seems clear: Moscow needs a large number of troops to achieve its military goals in Ukraine. To this end, the Kremlin seems to be increasingly relying on the recruitment of war volunteers. As the Institute for the Study of War reports that volunteers for the Ukraine war are being sought in the Yaroslavl region north of Moscow, among other places.

Regional media reported on the recruitment. Russia is looking for volunteers between the ages of 20 and 50 with relevant military experience. According to reports, more than 100 residents of the region have already joined the volunteer battalion.

New recruitment methods: Moscow pays several thousand euros to war volunteers

The war volunteers apparently receive a one-time payment of 120,000 rubles (about 2,000 euros) when they register for service in Ukraine. According to this, the recruits are to receive a monthly payment of 36,000 rubles (approx. 600 euros) as long as they do not yet take part in active combat in Ukraine. As soon as the volunteers are transferred to the war zone, the monthly payment will probably increase to 150,000 rubles (approx. 2,500 euros).

Russian forces in Ukraine appear to be increasingly being reinforced by volunteers from rural areas. © Sergei Bobylev/imago-images

In addition, this reports Institute for the Study of War also that the Russian military leadership is recruiting immigrants from Central Asia for a volunteer battalion in Moscow. In return, they were given the opportunity to obtain Russian citizenship. Men from Kyrgyzstan are also to be recruited for the Russian armed forces.

Russia suffers significant losses – ethnic minorities as “cannon fodder”

In the past few weeks, reports have accumulated that Moscow is primarily using forces from rural areas when recruiting new soldiers. According to Western observers, the recruits, who often come from poor backgrounds, would be burned up in the war. British intelligence chief Richard Moore recently said of Vladimir Putin’s soldiers: “They come from working-class towns in Siberia and belong to a disproportionately high proportion of ethnic minorities. And they are his cannon fodder.”

The Ukrainian newspaper Ukrainska Pravda recently reported that 40,000 Russian soldiers had died in Ukraine since the beginning of the war. The US secret service recently assumed around 15,000 deaths. The actual number of casualties cannot currently be independently verified. (fd)