Various European politicians welcome the negotiations between Ukraine and the USA. So saidthe result of the talks could “be an important turning point in the striving for Ukraine for permanent peace and security”. Baerbock continued in a post on X: “Together with its partners, Germany will continue to support the Ukrainian population in this way.” Now it is “due to Russia to end its war of aggression”.

Also EU Council President Antonio Costa and EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen welcomed the announcement of Ukraine to X to be ready for a ceasefire. “This is a positive development that can be a step towards a comprehensive, fair and permanent peace for Ukraine,” she said, also explaining that Russia is now on the move. The EU is ready to make its contribution to the upcoming peace negotiations.

Poland’s Prime Minister Donald Tusk also spoke on X of an important step towards peace. The British Prime Minister Keir Strandmer the result of the negotiations called a “remarkable breakthrough” and congratulated Trump. “As both the American and the Ukrainian delegation said, the ball is now in the Russian field,” said Starmer.

France and his partners continue to work for a solid and permanent peace that is supported by robust security guarantees for Ukraine France President Emmanuel Macronwho also praised the negotiations.