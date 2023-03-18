Home page politics

From: Daniel Dillman

Split

In the Ukraine war, the battle for Bakhmut rages on. Zelenskyj publishes a new video message. The current news ticker.

battle around Bachmut : Russia circles hard fought city.

around : Russia circles hard fought city. support in War : Ukraine receives fighter jets from the West.

: Ukraine receives fighter jets from the West. Ukraine current: All information and news about the Ukraine war in our current news ticker.

KIEV – Ukraine appears to have destroyed several enemy positions in the Battle of Bakhmut. This is what Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a new video message about the current situation in the war with Russia. He thanked the Ukrainian armed forces for their continued resistance, especially around the hard-fought town of Bakhmut in Donetsk region.

The battle for Bakhmut, which has been going on for days, is now considered the bloodiest in the entire Ukraine war. Zelenskyy reiterated that the largely destroyed city, which once had a population of 70,000, was to be retained. If Bakhmut fell, Russian forces in the east of the country could penetrate deep into Ukraine and shift the course of the front in his favor. This is one of the reasons why the city’s defenses have been strengthened again.

A Year of Ukraine War: The Origins of the Conflict with Russia View photo gallery

Ukraine news: Russian troops are encircling Bakhmut

Russia is currently trying to completely encircle Bakhmut with its troops. So the supply of the defenders should be cut off. Oleksandr Syrskyj, leader of the local infantry, said that Russia is deploying all available forces in the Ukraine war in Bakhmut. The city has become the “epicenter of hostilities”. According to the British MoD, the Russian troops around Bakhmut have made progress – albeit with heavy casualties.

The current hostilities in the Ukraine war are mainly concentrated in the city of Bakhmut. © Roman Chop/dpa

The head of the Ukrainian ground forces, Oleksandr Syrskyj, said Russia was using all its forces. Syrskyj also emphasized that Bakhmut “remains the epicenter of hostilities”. The British Ministry of Defense reported in its daily update that Russian forces were making progress in the battle for the city.

Ukraine news: Kiev receives new fighter jets to fight against Russia

To support Ukraine in the current war against Russia, Slovakia has announced that it will deliver several fighter jets to Kiev. The jets are Soviet MiG-29 fighter planes.

Meanwhile, Russia has canceled celebrations in Crimea due to the current situation in the Ukraine war. Actually, the intention was to celebrate the ninth anniversary of “reunification” with Russia on the peninsula. Russian President Vladimir Putin annexed Crimea in 2014. Scheduled festivities have also been canceled in Moscow. A planned concert in Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium will not take place. The reason for this is the fear of an attack or other incidents. (with dpa)