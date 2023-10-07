Russia blames Ukraine for drone attack targeting Moscow. “The air defense forces – the mayor of the city, Sergey Sobyanin, announced via Telegram – in the Istra area (northwest of the Russian capital) repelled the attack of a drone directed towards Moscow”.

“According to initial information there was no damage or casualties in the place where the fragments fell” from the drone. According to sources from the Ministry of Defense, the drone was shot down in the Istrinsky district area.

Defense: “Terrorist attack”

“On October 7 at 5.05 Moscow time it was foiled an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack using a drone against targets in Moscow and the Moscow region – they reported from the Defense, as reported by the Russian agency Tass – Air defense systems destroyed the drone on the territory of Istrinsky in the Moscow region”.