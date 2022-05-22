Home page politics

Of: Richard Strobl

In the Ukraine war, Kyiv speaks of an “extremely difficult” situation in the east of the country – and warns of a short-range missile system. The news ticker on the military situation.

Increased Offense : Russia is obviously focusing on two cities in particular.

: Russia is obviously focusing on two cities in particular. Iskander on the border: Russia has it Iskander missile system relocated.

relocated. Russia mines roads in Kherson Oblast.

This ticker for military situation in the Ukraine conflict is updated regularly.

Update from May 22, 11:29 am: The Russian army is apparently mining roads in the occupied region of Cherson Oblast. This is now reported by the English-speaking Kyiv Independent citing regional authorities. Accordingly, the military mines bridges and roads to prevent the Ukrainian population from fleeing the occupied territories to parts of the country controlled by the Ukrainian military. This information cannot currently be checked independently.

The administrative unit (oblast) Kherson is almost completely controlled by Russia. For a long time, the capital, Kherson, was the only large city that Putin’s troops could take. Recently there have been rumors that Russia wants to hold a referendum to incorporate the oblast into its territory. The Crimean peninsula was treated in a similar way. On May 1, Russia introduced the Russian ruble as official currency in the Cherson region. The deputy chief of the pro-Russian administration in Kherson, Kirill Stremusov, recently brought up a formal application to Putin for membership.

Selenskyj sees “extremely difficult” situation – News about the Ukraine war

First report from May 22nd: Kyiv – Russia has apparently stepped up its offensive in eastern Ukraine. Ukraine reports the use of planes, tanks, missiles, mortars, cruise missiles and planes against public infrastructure and residential areas along the entire front line in Donbass. This information from the war party could not be checked independently.

Ukraine War News: Selenskyj sees intensified offensive

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke of an “extremely difficult” situation in Donbass. Accordingly, Russia is trying to attack the cities of Slavyansk and Severodonetsk. According to Zelenskyy, the Ukrainian army has so far managed to hold back the offensive here.

The Russian “Iskander-M” missile system at a demonstration in 2016. © Sergei Ilnitsky/dpa

At the same time, Zelenskyj called for further Western sanctions against Russia and referred to a phone call with Italy’s Prime Minister Mario Draghi. According to Zelenskyj, an end to the war can only be brought about through diplomacy. Increased sanctions pressure on Russia should therefore force its President Vladimir Putin back to the negotiating table.

Ukraine-News: Nuclear-capable missile system at the border

At the same time, Russia has apparently also stationed launchers of the Iskander system in Belograd, Russia, near the border with Ukraine. This is reported by the Ukrainian military. This short-range missile system can launch nuclear warheads, among other things. It is not yet clear what the goals behind the transfer are.

