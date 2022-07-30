Home page politics

Of: Tobias Utz, Jan-Frederik Wendt, and Jan Oeftger

Russia bombs Ukraine at night. The former head of the CIA has a forecast for the Ukraine war: the news ticker on Saturday, July 30th.

+++ 8.30 a.m.: In the night to Saturday there were again numerous rocket attacks on various Ukrainian regions. Among other things, the Kharkiv region was hit (see update from 5 a.m.). According to reports from the Ukrainian military, other areas were also affected. Accordingly, several fires broke out in the city of Nikopol (Dnipropetrovsk region), numerous residential buildings were destroyed. The news portals Nexta and Kyiv Independent published corresponding photos showing the destruction. The city of Mykolaiv in southern Ukraine was probably also bombed. It has been repeatedly targeted by Russian troops. All of the above information comes from the warring parties. They are not independently verifiable.

The picture released by the Russian state news agency Sputnik is said to show an ambulance with wounded Ukrainian soldiers. (Archive photo) © Alexey Kudenko / Sputnik / dpa

+++ 07.45 a.m.: Ukrainian armed forces reported on Saturday morning that several Russian attacks had been repelled during the night. According to the Ukrainian General Staff, this affected the repulsed areas of Sloviansk, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Novopavlivka. The news portal reports Kyiv Independent and is not independently verifiable.

+++ 07.00 a.m.: Former CIA chief David Petraeus believes Ukraine’s chances of victory are high. It seems “increasingly likely that Ukrainian forces will be able to recapture much, if not all, of the areas that have been captured by Russian forces in recent months,” Petraeus said picture. On the other hand, he considers Russia’s military success to be “very unlikely”.

+++ 6.30 a.m.: The International Red Cross has offered to help evacuate wounded prisoners of war from Olenivka prison. “We have requested access to assess the health of everyone who was on site at the time of the attack,” the committee said. Part of it is protective equipment, medical supplies and “forensic material,” it said. The governments in Kyiv and Moscow have so far accused each other of being responsible for the attack on the prison.

News on the Ukraine war: New details on annexations

+++ 05.45 a.m.: The US think tank Institute for the Study of War reports that representatives of Vladimir Putin’s United Russia party have traveled to temporarily occupied regions of Ukraine, likely to create the conditions for an annexation or a staged “referendum”. . For weeks there have been reports that Russia wants to use the referenda mentioned to try to create a legal basis for the occupations. The think tank’s information is not independently verifiable.

News about the Ukraine war: Russia bombs Kharkiv again

Update from Saturday, July 30, 5:00 a.m.: Russian troops bombed the Kharkiv region again on Saturday night. The news portal Kyiv Independent reports, with reference to statements by the responsible governor, that among other things a school was attacked. The bombings are said to have started around 3:00 a.m. So far, nothing is known about the number of victims. The Russian military has not yet commented on the allegations. The information cannot be independently verified.

+++ 7 p.m.: After the attack on a prisoner-of-war camp in eastern Ukraine, the Ukrainian secret services are assuming a targeted demolition by Russian forces. “The explosions occurred in a newly constructed building specially prepared for Azovstal prisoners,” Ukrainian military intelligence claims in a statement. Azovstal is the Mariupol Steelworks where Ukrainian forces were holed up before being taken prisoner by the Russians.

With the explosion in the town of Olenivka in the Donetsk region, the Russian mercenary group Wagner allegedly wanted to cover up traces of embezzlement during construction before an upcoming inspection, according to Kyiv. The Russian Ministry of Defense in Moscow knew nothing about it. The ministry previously accused Ukraine of shelling the prisoner camp, which it denies.

The domestic secret service SBU also assumed a targeted demolition and presented an allegedly bugged phone call from the breakaway area. “Not one of the eyewitnesses heard that any missile flew to the correctional facility,” the agency said. There was no characteristic whistling. Russian claims that the Ukrainian army fired on the facility are “lies and provocation”.

News in the Ukraine war: Kyiv reports problems with German tank howitzers

+++ 3.06 p.m.: Only a month after the delivery of German artillery systems to Ukraine, the self-propelled howitzers are clearly showing signs of wear. According to one mirror– Report informed Kyiv the Ministry of Defense in Berlin that some of the seven Panzerhaubitze 2000 guns displayed error messages after intensive shelling. Several weapons are in need of repair.

The Bundeswehr suspects that the problems are related to the high rate of fire. The loading mechanism of the howitzers would be put under enormous strain in the fight against Russia. For the troops, 100 shots a day are already considered a high-intensity mission. Ukraine apparently fired far more shells. The Bundeswehr therefore agreed to quickly send further spare parts packages to solve the problems at the front.

+++ 1.30 p.m.: After the shelling of a POW camp in the Donetsk separatist area in Ukraine (see update from 11.55 a.m.), Moscow and Kyiv blame each other. “It is obviously a deliberate shelling and a desire to crush those representatives, including the Azov regiment, who have started making confessions,” claimed pro-Russian separatist leader Denis Puschilin. According to the latest information from Donetsk, the number of victims rose to 53 dead.

For its part, the Ukrainian general staff spoke of a targeted “provocation for which Russia is responsible”. The General Staff emphasized that the Himars are precision weapons and that the Ukrainian soldiers do not bomb civilian objects and “especially not places where captured brothers-in-arms are likely to be held”. Presidential adviser Mikhail Podoljak meanwhile spoke of a “classic, cynical and very well thought-out operation under false flags”. The information cannot be verified independently.

News about the Ukraine war: Russia raises serious allegations

Update from Friday, July 29, 11:55 a.m.: Russia has accused the Ukrainian army of killing dozens of prisoners in an attack on a prison in the pro-Russian separatist-controlled Donetsk region. The Ministry of Defense in Moscow announced that 40 Ukrainian prisoners of war were killed and 75 others injured by the fire from a Himars rocket launcher. The pro-Russian separatists also reported artillery fire from Kiev troops. “A direct hit in a barracks with prisoners of war,” said a representative of the separatist leadership in Donetsk, according to the Interfax agency. There is no confirmation from Kyiv of the shelling. The information cannot be verified independently.

Ukraine War News: Attacks on Kyiv

First report from Friday, July 29th: Kyiv – Like the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Russia continued the Ukraine war on Thursday (July 28) with further attacks on Ukraine. “A series of strategically pointless and brutal attacks” hit the Donbass in eastern Ukraine. According to Ukrainian sources, several civilians died in the process.

There were also further attacks on the capital Kyiv. The governor of the region, Oleksiy Kuleba, reports on Telegram that 15 people were injured after the attack. The rockets hit military installations.

The Kremlin is planning a military counter-reaction to Sweden and Finland joining NATO. Dmitry Medvedev resigned from the agency interfax according to when Nato– If bases were to be set up on the territory of the two countries or if weapons were to be stationed, “our reaction steps would be symmetrical to them”. Medvedev is deputy chief of the Russian Security Council.

News on the Ukraine war: British see failure of Moscow

Meanwhile, British Defense Secretary Wallace sees a Russian failure in many areas. Since the Russian warfare is not going as desired, Wladimir Putin possibly change its strategy again. “The Russians are currently failing on the ground in many areas,” Wallace told the broadcaster Sky News. After Plan A, B, C and D failed, Wallace believes he could soon switch to Plan D.

While the attacks on Ukraine continue in the Ukraine war, Ukrainian President Zelenskyj is calling for Russia to “state sponsor of terrorism”. No other country invests as much in terrorism as Russia. US senators have prepared a corresponding resolution, which the US State Department has to decide on.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken asked for a phone call with his Russian counterpart. Sergey Lavrov will make such an appointment “if time permits”. According to Blinken, the conversation was about the release of US basketball player Brittney Griner and her compatriot Paul Whelan, who were imprisoned in Moscow. (jfw/tu/jo with dpa/AFP)