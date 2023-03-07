Home page politics

From: Moritz Serif, Nail Akkoyun, Stefan Krieger

Fighting for the city of Bakhmut continues. Kiev admits talks about a possible withdrawal. The news ticker.

Update from March 7, 10:10 a.m.: Moscow has changed tactics and is now attacking Ukrainian territory from the north, while keeping missile carriers in combat readiness and deploying its planes to the south. A statement to this effect was made by Natalia Humeniuk, the head of the Southern Defense Forces’ Coordinating Press Center, during a nationwide phone call, reports a correspondent of Ukrinform.

“Russia has changed the direction from which they launch the Shahed drones. The Russian military has noticed that flying through the southern regions reduces effectiveness as the [ukrainischen – Anm. d. Red.] Anti-aircraft forces manage to destroy the flying objects before they reach the target. So they changed their tactics and are now attacking from the north,” Humeniuk explained.

Russia has repeatedly used Iranian Shahed-136 kamikaze drones in attacks on Ukraine. (Archive image) © Sobhan Farajvan/imago-images

Ukraine war news: Russia carries out 50 rocket attacks on Bakhmut

Update from March 7th, 9.40 a.m.: Russian soldiers carried out 50 air strikes and five missile strikes overnight and Ukrainian forces repelled 37 strikes in the Bakhmut area, according to the latest report by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

News about the Ukraine war: Russia has taken 40 percent of Bakhmut

Update from March 7, 7:15 a.m.: Maps showing ground movements in Bakhmut released by the US Institute for War Studies on Monday (March 6) indicate that Russian forces have taken 40% of Bakhmut after a nine-month battle.

Earlier on Monday, the ISW said Russian forces would not be able to capitalize on any gains even if they took the city. (See message from March 6, 10:10 a.m.)

News about the Ukraine war: Selenskyj does not give up on Bakhmut

Update from March 7, 5:15 a.m.: After speculation about a withdrawal from the fiercely contested city in eastern Ukraine, the Ukrainian Presidential Office announced on Monday (March 6) that the army leadership even wanted to strengthen the positions in Bakhmut. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Monday evening that “no part of Ukraine” could be “abandoned”.

The head of the Russian mercenary group Wagner, which played a key role in the battle for Bakhmut, has meanwhile again complained about a lack of ammunition for his fighters.

News on the Ukraine war: Ukraine has “achieved goals” in Bakhmut

Update from March 6, 10:10 p.m.: According to Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podoliak, the army in Bakhmut “achieved its goals” – despite ongoing fighting with Russian troops. Ukrainian forces “on the one hand destroyed the enemy’s main combat-ready formation” and “on the other hand enabled the education and training of tens of thousands of Ukrainian troops in preparation for a counterattack.”

Even in the event of a withdrawal, it would be a “major strategic success” for Kiev, Podoliak said. However, he pointed out that such a decision had not yet been made. Rather, there is a consensus among the military leaders of Ukraine that they want to continue to defend the strategically important small town.

News about the Ukraine war: Pistorius emphasizes engagement in Lithuania

Update from March 6, 8:26 p.m.: Defense Minister Boris Pistorius (SPD) promised NATO ally Lithuania further military support from Germany during his first visit. “We stand firmly by the side of our partners and friends,” said Pistorius on Monday evening in a barracks in Rukla used by NATO troops. “The security of Lithuania is also our security, and that is why this engagement is so important.”

News about the Ukraine war: Zelenskyj reacts to prisoner of war video

Update from March 6, 6:21 p.m.: The Ukrainian leadership reacted with horror to a video of an alleged shooting of a prisoner of war by Russian soldiers. “War crimes are cultivated in Russia,” wrote the head of the presidential office, Andriy Yermak, on the Telegram news channel on Monday.

It is an example of the weakness of the Russians. “There will be a penalty for each of these war crimes. No one can escape from it,” said President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s confidante. Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told journalists he was dejected after watching the video.

Ukraine-News: Russia faces big budget hole

Update from March 6, 4:34 p.m.: Russia is threatened with an even larger budget deficit this year than feared anyway. After the months of January and February, the Russian state budget already shows a deficit of 2.581 trillion rubles (32.3 billion euros), the Ministry of Finance announced on Monday, according to the Russian news agency Interfax.

Ukraine-News: Zelenskyj wants to strengthen Bakhmut

Update from March 6, 3:13 p.m.: The Ukrainian army wants to strengthen its positions in the city of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine, which has been heavily fought over for months. At a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday, army chief Valeriy Zalushnyi and the commander of the Ukrainian ground forces, Oleksandr Syrskyi, spoke out in favor of “continuing the defense operation” and “strengthening our position in Bakhmut”, the presidential office in Kiev said after speculation about a possible withdrawal of Ukrainian soldiers.

Ukraine News: Wagner boss complains about lack of ammunition

Update from March 6, 1:17 p.m.: The head of the Russian mercenary group Wagner has again complained about a lack of ammunition supplies for his fighters in Ukraine. Although there were instructions for a delivery of ammunition on February 23, this has not yet taken place, Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin explained in a message distributed on the Internet on Sunday evening. There are two possible explanations for this delay: “the usual bureaucracy or treason”.

Ukraine-News: Bakhmut only of symbolic importance

Update from March 6, 12:00 p.m.: US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut was of more symbolic than operational importance. A fall of Bakhmut does not necessarily mean that Moscow has regained momentum in its year-long war effort.

“I think it has more symbolic value than strategic and operational value,” Austin told reporters during his visit to Jordan, adding that he could not predict if or when Bakhmut would be taken by Russian forces. “Bakhmut’s fall doesn’t necessarily mean that the Russians turned the tide in this fight,” Austin added.

Ukraine News: “Limited Withdrawal” from Bakhmut

Update from March 6, 10:10 a.m.: Ukrainian forces appear to be making a “limited withdrawal” from fighting in eastern Bakhmut but continue to inflict heavy casualties on advancing Russian forces, according to the US-based Institute for the Study of War in its latest report.

Although, according to the institute, it is still too early to see Ukraine’s intentions, Bakhmut’s defense remains “strategically sound”. It could be that Ukraine is seeking a “gradual withdrawal in order to tire Russian forces with continued urban warfare,” experts say.

Russian forces are unlikely to make significant territorial gains quickly in an urban war, as it usually favors the defender and can allow Ukrainian forces to inflict heavy casualties on advancing Russian units – even if Ukrainian forces are actively moving withdraw.

Old footage: Russia relies on tanks from the 1950s

Update from March 6, 9:10 a.m.: Due to a lack of material, Russia is replacing vehicles destroyed in the war of aggression against Ukraine, according to British estimates, with models that are decades old. Most recently, Soviet BTR-50 armored personnel carriers, which had been manufactured since 1954, were even used in Ukraine, the Ministry of Defense in London said on Monday, citing intelligence findings.

Destroyed main battle tanks have been replaced by old T-62 models for months. Even the 1st Guards Tank Army, one of the most prestigious units, received such tanks to make up for their losses in modern tanks. “Since the summer of 2022, about 800 T-62s have been taken out of storage,” it said in London. “Some have received improved sighting systems that will most likely improve their effectiveness at night.” However, the vehicles have many weak points, such as the lack of modern reactive armor.

Ukraine-News: Fighting in the east continues

KIEV – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he is firmly convinced that those responsible for the war against his country will be held accountable. The way for the punishment of the Russian perpetrators was paved at an international conference in Lviv, Ukraine, Zelenskyy said in his evening video address on Sunday (March 5). Meanwhile, the fighting in eastern Ukraine continues unabated.

Zelenskyj on the Ukraine war: All murderers must be punished – News on the war with Russia

“All Russian murderers, every organizer of this aggression, everyone who in any way causes the war against our country and terror against our people, they all must be punished,” said Zelenskyy. The foundation stone for this was already laid at the international conference “United for Justice” in Lviv in the past few days.

Fair punishment of those responsible for the war is “not just a dream,” underlined Zelenskyy. “This is work that is already underway.” The world is “strong enough” to punish Russia for the war. “And we will give the world the courage and the means to carry out the punishment.”

Russian troops continue attacks on Bakhmut – current developments and news on the Ukraine war

Meanwhile, the Russian military continued its fight to capture the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut on Sunday. “They (Russian troops) will not stop attacking Bakhmut and the surrounding settlements,” said the Ukrainian General Staff in Kiev in its situation report in the evening. Numerous settlements around Bachmut had been shelled with mortars and artillery. The generals in Kiev gave no information on any gains or losses of territory.

So far, Bakhmut has been under pressure from three sides, only one side in the west is still open and offers Ukrainian troops a corridor for a possible retreat. “The defenders are holding their position,” said Sehy Cherevaty, spokesman for the Ukrainian Army Group East. “And we have the ability to deliver ammunition, provisions and medicine, and to transport the wounded.” (editorial with agencies)