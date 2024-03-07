Home page politics

Russia succeeds in firing a multiple rocket launcher. Ukraine launches drone strikes. The news ticker about the Ukraine war.

Odessa under bombardment: Russia attacks during Zelensky's visit

Attack on Odessa shocks Greek Prime Minister

The information processed here comes from international media and news agencies, but also from the warring parties in Russia and Ukraine as well as their allies. In particular, the information on losses suffered by the armies involved in the Ukrainian war cannot be independently verified.

Update from March 7th, 6:45 a.m.: Apparently Russia managed to destroy a Himars rocket launcher from Ukraine. Russian sources have a corresponding one Video spread. Ukraine itself also indirectly confirmed the successful attack from Russia. Roman Kostenko announced one Thorough investigation: “Let the experts investigate why this happened,” said the secretary of the Defense Committee in the Ukrainian parliament. “We see that the enemy's intelligence service is now working to detect the Himars.” It would be the first loss of a Himars rocket launcher in more than a year and a half.

The Himars multiple rocket launchers are helping Ukraine in its defense against Russia. (Archive image) © Tony Overman/The Olympian/AP/dpa

Update from March 7th, 6:45 a.m.: According to its own statements, Russia shot down four drones from Ukraine during the night. According to the authorities, there were no injuries or damage in the attacks in the Russian regions of Bryansk and Tula near the border.

Russia attacks in Ukraine war: Odessa under fire during Zelensky's visit

First report from March 7th: Odessa – After the recent Russian missile attack on the southern Ukrainian port city of Odessa with several deaths, President Volodymyr Zelensky again insisted on more air defense support. “We need more protection,” said Zelenskyj in his evening video speech. During the attack in the morning, Zelenskyj had just led Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis through the metropolis on the Black Sea. “The world has enough air defense systems and capacity to produce weapons for defense,” Zelensky emphasized.

The president and the Greek head of government are fine, but according to initial findings by Ukrainian investigators, at least five people were killed in the shelling. Mitsotakis later expressed his dismay at the incident. It was the first time in more than two years of the Ukraine war that Zelensky and a foreign guest were so affected by Russian fire.

Attack on Odessa in Ukraine war shocks Greek head of government

When the rockets flew in, Zelensky was showing his guest the port facilities of Odessa on the Black Sea and also pointed out damage from previous Russian attacks. Towards the end of this program, sirens and explosions could be heard nearby, Mitsotakis said, according to Ukrainian reports. “We didn’t manage to get into a shelter.”

According to official information, an air alarm was triggered over Odessa at 10:40 a.m. local time (9:40 a.m. CET). The Russian Defense Ministry said the shelling had destroyed a hall in the port of Odessa. Ukrainian sea drones were prepared there for combat use. This information could not be independently verified. (talk to agencies)