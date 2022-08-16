Home page politics

The timing is unclear, but Russia will deliver new high-tech weapons to the troops. Corresponding contracts also include “Sarmat” missiles.

Moscow – The Russian troops in the Ukraine probably get new weapons soon. Contracts for the manufacture and supply of ballistic missiles and air defense systems were signed at the Ministry of Defense in Moscow on Tuesday (August 16). The Kremlin is paying around 500 billion rubles, around eight billion dollars, for this. This is reported by the US broadcaster CNN.

Accordingly, among other things, “Sarmat” ICBMs, “S-500” air defense systems and “SU-34” fighter jets are soon to be brought to Ukraine, as a spokesman for the Ministry of Defense said at a security conference in Moscow said. At that conference, the President made a statement Wladimir Putin to the Ukraine war and threw the United States before “unnecessarily prolonging” the war with arms deliveries.

News about the Ukraine war: “Sarmat” missile probably with a range of 18,000 kilometers

Of the weapons mentioned, the announced “Sarmat” ICBMs in particular are likely to cause a stir. Putin had announced this in June for the end of 2022 at the earliest. The head of the Russian space agency Roskosmos, Dmitry Rogozin, however, assumed the autumn as the date of completion, as he told the news agency interfax said. 50 copies are planned, he told the state news agency TASS back then. The ballistic ICBMs can apparently carry several hypersonic elements capable of nuclear weapons. This was added by the commander of the Russian military’s strategic missile forces, Colonel-General Sergei Karakayev.

The test of a long-range ballistic missile, photographed in April 2022. © SNA / Russian Defense Ministry / Imago Images

According to the Ministry of Defense in Moscow, the first tests with the “Sarmat” missiles have already taken place. However, the results have not yet been announced. President Putin merely stated that the weapon could overcome all forms of anti-missile defense and “make those think” “who, in the fervor of hardened, aggressive rhetoric, are trying to threaten our country”.

News about the Ukraine war: “Sarmat” has NATO code “SS-X-30 Satan 2”

The rockets apparently have a range of up to 18,000 kilometers, as repeatedly confirmed by sources close to the Kremlin. That would mean, that Russia could attack any target in the world with it. A trajectory over both the South and the North Pole would be possible, for example to hit targets in the USA: this is probably why the NATO code name for the “Sarmat” missile is “SS-X-30 Satan 2”. “Satan 2” may be because “Sarmat” is supposed to inherit the Soviet model “Satan” from the Russian army.

The US government around President Joe Biden was relaxed when the “Sarmat” tests were announced. The Pentagon said it did not see the Russian plans as a threat or threat to the United States and its allies. The news agency reported AP. (do with dpa/AFP)