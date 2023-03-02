Home page politics

From: Moritz Serif, Stefan Krieger, and Christian Stör

Ukraine has been resisting the Russian invasion for over a year. Russia is launching an offensive in the Bakhmut region, while Ukraine is holding back. Civilians are injured. The news ticker.

Update from March 2, 10:00 a.m.: On the night of March 2, the Russian army shelled the Kherson region 87 times with mortars, multiple rockets, artillery, tanks and UAVs. This was reported loudly by the military administration of the Kherson region Ukrinform on telegram.

“The Russian army has attacked the Kherson region 87 times. Nearly 500 shells from mortars, MLRS, artillery, tanks and UAVs were fired at peaceful settlements in the region,” the report said. According to the regional administration, eleven people, including a one-year-old baby, were injured in the Russian shelling yesterday in the Kherson region. “The child’s face and ears were injured by broken glass. Now the boy is in the hospital, his life is not in danger.”

Destroyed Russian tanks in the Kherson region. © OLEKSANDR GIMANOV/afp

Ukraine War: British Ministry of Defense relies on weather

Update from March 2, 9:10 a.m.: The weather in Ukraine is slowly becoming more spring-like. On the heavily contested Bachmut front, this could now play into Ukraine’s hands, as the British Ministry of Defense has pointed out. Daytime temperatures are now above freezing.

The muddy conditions limit movements over land, which is an advantage for Ukraine’s defenses, the report said. It would be more difficult to make headway, especially for heavily armored vehicles.

Ukraine War: Death toll in Zaporizhia rises

Update from March 2, 9:00 a.m.: After the night attacks on the city of Zaporizhia, the death toll has risen to three, according to city councilor Anatoly Kurtyev. In addition, seven people were injured, three of them seriously.

The largest nuclear power plant in Europe is located near the city. Recently, the Institute for War Studies (ISW) warned: “The Russian occupation authorities could try to deter a possible future Ukrainian counter-offensive in southern Ukraine by escalating threats against the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant.”

Ukraine War: Russia shells city of Zaporizhia

Update from March 2, 8:35 a.m.: On the night of Thursday (March 2), Russia shelled the city of Zaporizhia. This was announced by the Secretary of the City Council Anatoly Kurtyev. At least two people were killed in the attack. According to Kurtjew, the salvage work is still ongoing, and further victims are suspected. The information has not yet been independently confirmed.

Annexed Peninsula: Explosions in Crimea

Update from March 2, 5:15 a.m.: Several explosions were registered in Russian-occupied Crimea on Wednesday evening (March 1). The detonations were heard in Yalta, Bakhchisarai and Gurzuf in the south of the peninsula, social media reported. There have been no official statements on this so far.

Ukraine war: “We have every area on the front line under control”

Update from March 1st, 9:40 p.m.: According to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the Ukrainian armed forces have the situation on the country’s fronts in the Ukraine war under control. “We have every area on the front line under control,” said Zelenskyj in his nightly video speech on Wednesday. However, the people behind the fronts would continue to suffer from the Russian attacks. “Deliberate terror,” Zelenskyy said of Russian artillery attacks on towns and villages behind the fronts in southern and eastern Ukraine.

Update from March 1, 8:16 p.m.: Explosions have reportedly been heard near a military airport used by Russia near the Ukrainian border. According to the news portal Newsweek Ukraine launched a counteroffensive against the Kremlin. It is unclear what the offensive is all about.

Ukraine war: Kiev gets ammunition

Update from March 1, 6:39 p.m.: Ukraine can count on urgently needed ammunition in the Russian war of aggression: EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell is proposing an “extraordinary aid package of one billion euros” to the member states, with which 155 mm caliber guns are to be supplied

Ukraine War: Battle of Bakhmut continues

Update from March 1st, 4:50 p.m.: Fierce fighting for the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut continues uninterrupted. However, according to Ukrainian military observers, the noose of the Russian attackers is tightening. Ukrainian military bloggers reported Russian advances north and northwest of Bakhmut. To the west of the city, a hose just over four kilometers wide is being controlled by the country’s own troops. Through these go the heavily shelled connections to the west. In all other directions, Russian units are pressuring the Ukrainians.

Ukraine War: Resistance in Bachmut

Update from March 1, 3:10 p.m.: In Bakhmut, the Ukrainian soldiers continue to put up fierce resistance, according to the Russian Wagner boss, Yevgeny Prigozhin. The Ukrainian army is throwing additional reserves into the battle for Bakhmut, Prigozhin said in a voice message published by his media service. “They are trying with all their might to hold the city.” Tens of thousands of Ukrainian fighters resisted. “The battles are getting bloodier every day.”

Update from March 1, 12:55 p.m.: Ukrainian troops could “strategically” withdraw from the key eastern stronghold of Bakhmut if necessary, an adviser to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said amid incessant Russian attacks on the Ukrainian city. “Russian forces continue to make gradual advances in Bakhmut and do not stop attacking the city,” the General Staff of Ukraine’s military said in an update this morning. Russia is trying to encircle Bakhmut using its “best” and “best trained and most experienced” troops of the Wagner mercenary group, Ukraine’s economic adviser Alexander Rodnyansky told Tuesday (February 28). CNN.

Ukraine Denies Drone Strikes: ‘Do Not Attack Russian Federation Territory’

Update from March 1, 12:30 p.m.: Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has denied that Ukraine is carrying out attacks on Russian territory. On Twitter he shared:

“Ukraine does not attack the territory of the Russian Federation. Ukraine is waging a defensive war to protect all of its territories. This is a principle. The Russian Federation is experiencing panic and disintegration, which is reflected in an increase in internal attacks on infrastructure facilities by unidentified flying objects Having carried out infrastructure facilities in Russia. A fire had previously broken out in an oil storage facility in Tuapse (Krasnodar).

Ukraine War: Fierce battles around Bakhmut – snipers kill Russians

Update from March 1, 11:30 a.m.: Fighting for the strategically important city of Bakhmut continues in eastern Ukraine. According to the Ukrainian military, the city of once 70,000 inhabitants in the Donetsk region is under Russian fire. The armed forces in Kiev also said on Wednesday that snipers shot dead a group of Russian scouts trying to advance towards Ukrainian positions during the night. Seven Russians were killed and three injured. The information could not be independently verified. Only a few thousand civilians remain in Bachmut today.

Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maljar said on television on Tuesday evening that holding the city was not a political decision, but a strategic decision. According to them, reinforcements have been sent. Professional and numerically strong units of the Wagner private army fought in the Bakhmut area, Maljar said. “The enemy’s casualties are very high. Our fighters can destroy up to 80 percent of terrorists.”

Russia changes attack strategy: Another launch site for attack drones

Update from March 1, 10:00 a.m.: According to British estimates, Russia is now using another launch site for attack drones in its war against Ukraine. The latest attacks on Sunday were probably launched from the western Russian region of Bryansk, the Ministry of Defense announced on Wednesday (March 1) in London. Previously, only one location in the southern Russian region of Krasnodar had been used since mid-December. The war has now lasted more than a year.

“A second launch site would give the Russians another axis of attack, closer to Kiev,” says the report, which is based on British intelligence. “This will likely shorten the time in the air over Ukraine and is an attempt to spread Ukraine’s anti-aircraft defenses further.”

Sunday’s attacks, in which 11 of 14 so-called kamikaze drones were shot down, according to Ukrainian sources, were the first since mid-February, the ministry said. The slowdown in the pace of Iranian-made drones shows that Russia is running out of supplies.

Ukraine war: Selenskyj wants to smash “Russian genocidal system”.

First report: Kiev/Moscow – The Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj has emphatically spoken out in favor of a criminal investigation of the Russian war of aggression against his country at international level. “We will smash this entire Russian genocidal system – from the cogs to the architects – and bring it to justice,” Zelenskyy said in his daily video address on Tuesday evening. But this is not an easy task.

At a meeting with chief prosecutor Karim Khan from the International Criminal Court in Kiev, Zelenskyj said, among other things, that he hoped for help in determining the number of war victims. “We don’t even know the official number of civilians killed in the Russian-occupied territories,” the president said in a statement.

An action by the International Criminal Court, for example, against the head of the Kremlin Wladimir Putin is currently not possible, among other things, because neither Russia nor Ukraine are contracting parties to the Rome Statute as the legal basis for this court. Kiev is campaigning for international support for a special tribunal.

Poland buys 1000 new armored personnel carriers for its army

The Polish army will receive more than a thousand new “Borsuk” (badger) armored personnel carriers and hundreds of escort vehicles. Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak signed an agreement on this with the manufacturing company Huta Stalowa Wola in southeastern Poland, as reported by the PAP news agency. (editorial with agency material)