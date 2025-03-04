France President Emmanuel Macron proposes a one-month ceasefire in the Ukraine War. This should create space for diplomatic solutions. Like Macron in an interview with the French newspaper Le figaro explained, the plan as the first de -escalation measure provides for a “ceasefire in the air, at sea and in the area of ​​the energy infrastructure”.

The fights on the front in eastern Ukraine would apparently not be affected at first. According to Macron, the advantage of such a concept is that violations of such a limited ceasefire are easier to check. One should not forget that the front line is very long and currently corresponds to the distance between Paris and Budapest.

In the interview, Macron makes it clear that the use of European troops on Ukrainian soil is only under question when the negotiations have been successful and there is a stable ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia. In a first phase, for example when the proposed one -month ceasefire occurs, no soldiers should be sent.

At first it was said that the proposal of a one -month ceasefire had been made together by the British Premier Keir Strander and Macron. Great Britain and France had previously announced, together at a peace plan for Ukraine to work. However, the Ministry of Department, who was responsible for the British troops, later said Luke Pollard that the French push for a partial weapon rest was just one of several plans.

