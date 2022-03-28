Home page politics

Of: Cindy Boden

Health Minister Karl Lauterbach for a solution for Ukraine refugees: “We now have to vaccinate very quickly” © Political-Moments/Imago

Karl Lauterbach is looking “at high pressure” for a solution to vaccinations for refugees – not just because of Corona. Bayern wants to make offers.

Berlin – First the corona pandemic, now the escalated Ukraine conflict*: many people are afraid of the crises in the world*. Some try to support with donations and relief efforts. Finally, numerous refugees from Ukraine are also seeking protection in Germany. The lack of vaccination protection for some of them is now occupying Federal Minister of Health Karl Lauterbach*.

It’s not just about the Corona * vaccination, but there are “huge vaccination gaps” with other vaccinations, said the SPD * politician on Sunday (March 27) on the Bild TV station. “We’re trying to find a way to close these important vaccination gaps as quickly and unbureaucratically as possible.”

Ukraine-News: Lauterbach is looking for a solution to vaccinations for refugees

“We will talk about how we can present the health care of the people who have fled to us from Ukraine,” announced Lauterbach. “That includes vaccinations. We will also examine what role the vaccination centers can play in vaccinating the people who have fled.”

Many Ukrainian children have also found refuge in Germany. If possible, they should also be integrated into day-to-day daycare and school life. However, in Germany, proof of measles vaccinations must be presented when entering the country due to the obligation to provide proof of vaccination. “Of course, the law cannot be violated here,” said Lauterbach. He is working with the state health ministers on a proposal.

It will be seen “whether we can find a pragmatic solution” and “whether we can work with an exception”. This also includes an answer to the question of how widespread measles is now among the children who arrive. “We now have to vaccinate the children, but also the adults, very quickly. And we are working flat out on that.”

Refugees from the Ukraine war: Bavaria relies on corona vaccination offers in the vaccination centers

In Bavaria, people are also thinking about the corona vaccination for refugees. The state government wants to motivate them to do this. “We know that only about 35 percent of the Ukrainian population is fully vaccinated against Covid-19,” said Bavarian Minister of Health Klaus Holetschek (CSU*) of the dpa. That is why Bavaria wants to offer vaccinations to all refugees in the vaccination centers.

“Bavaria has sufficient infrastructure and a vaccine.” The Ministry of Health’s website also has information in Ukrainian. Mobile vaccination teams should also go to the facilities where the Ukrainians are housed. If demand is high, the offers could be implemented “immediately and unbureaucratically”, a ministry spokeswoman said. However, the ministry did not provide any information on how high the interest is at the moment. However, since the attacks in the Ukraine war are continuing, more refugees are to be expected. (dpa/cibo) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.