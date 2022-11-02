Home page politics

Of: Lukas Zigo, Christian Stör, and Jan Oeftger

Split

Negotiations between Russia and the West are proving difficult. When it comes to grain deliveries, however, an agreement is reached: the news ticker.

+++ 8 p.m.: Just a few hours after Russia announced that it would again stick to the grain deal with Ukraine, President Putin again threatened to pull out of the deal. As soon as Ukraine violates the guarantees given, Russia will take action and cancel the grain agreement again, Putin said in a speech to the Russian Security Council.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has threatened to pull out of the grain deal with Ukraine. © Mikhail Metzel / AFP

+++ 12.30 p.m.: Russia has made an unexpected U-turn on the agreement to export grain from Ukraine and is rejoining the agreement on exporting grain from Ukraine via the Black Sea, which was suspended on Saturday (see update from 11.40 a.m.). The Russian Ministry of Defense announced that Ukraine had given the necessary written guarantees that it would only use the humanitarian corridor and the ports that had been set up for the export of food. That is sufficient for the moment to fulfill the agreement, it said in Moscow. The transports would continue on Wednesday, said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

+++ 11.40 a.m.: Russia is rejoining the deal suspended on Saturday to export grain from Ukraine across the Black Sea. This was announced by the Russian Ministry of Defense in Moscow. Thanks to Turkey’s mediation, Ukraine has pledged not to use the sea corridor for hostilities against Russia.

Negotiations in the Ukraine war: UN expect grain transports on Thursday

+++ 11.15 a.m.: The United Nations assumes that Ukrainian grain deliveries will resume soon. “Although no ship movements are planned for November 2 as part of the #BlackSeaGrainInitiative, we expect loaded ships to set sail on Thursday,” tweeted UN coordinator Amir Abdulla on Tuesday evening. “The exports of grain and food from #Ukraine️ must continue.” After the suspension of the grain agreement by Russia, the United Nations announced the cessation of shipping traffic in the Black Sea on Wednesday.

+++ 08.55 a.m.: Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin is assuming “necessary conditions” that could stimulate negotiations to end the war in Ukraine. That reports Newsweek.com. According to Putin, possible peace talks between Russia and Ukraine that have stalled could be resumed. However, Putin expressed his disappointment that Ukraine “refuses to discuss with Russia”. The reason is, among other things, that Moscow recently suspended an agreement on the export of grain from Ukrainian ports.

Negotiations in the Ukraine war: Putin demands “real guarantees” in the grain crisis

+++ 8.35 a.m.: Russian President Vladimir Putin told Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday that he wanted “real guarantees” from Kyiv before potentially rejoining the grain deal. Nevertheless, Erdogan was “confident” with a view to a full resumption of the grain agreement. A “solution-oriented cooperation” could be established, according to a statement by the Turkish Communications Ministry after Erdogan had called Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday. A solution to the “grain crisis” could also stimulate a return to negotiations, Erdogan was quoted as saying.

The Ukraine War in Pictures – Destruction, Resistance and Hope View photo gallery

Negotiations in the Ukraine war: Zelenskyj demands continuation of the grain agreement

Update from Wednesday, November 2, 6:50 a.m.: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed the importance of Ukrainian grain exports on Tuesday (November 1). “The grain corridor needs reliable and long-term protection,” he emphasized in his daily video message. Russia must therefore understand “that it will receive a tough, comprehensive response to all measures that disrupt our food exports”.

On Saturday (October 29) Russia suspended the agreement on the export of Ukrainian grain. The reason for this was a Ukrainian drone attack on the Russian Black Sea Fleet on the annexed Crimean Peninsula. According to the Russian military, this attack is said to have come from the ship corridor used for grain transport.

The JCC coordination center in Istanbul monitors the safe passage of cargo ships through the corridor. According to the JCC, no ships will use this corridor on Wednesday (November 2).

Negotiations in the Ukraine war: Turkey believes in the continuation of the UN grain agreement

+++ 10 p.m.: Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar has had two phone calls with his Russian counterpart within a few days. He believes that the grain trade brokered by the United Nations, which Russia suspended over the weekend, will continue.

“Mr (Sergei) Shoigu continues to discuss the matter with his own authorities based on the information we have provided. We expect an answer from them today or tomorrow,” Akar said in a statement. “There is progress in this direction. We evaluate the information available to the effect that this agreement will go ahead.”

Negotiations in the Ukraine war: Shipping traffic in the Black Sea is suspended

Update from Tuesday, November 1st, 7:30 p.m.: The United Nations has announced the suspension of shipping in the Black Sea after Russia suspended the grain deal. “The UN Secretariat and the Joint Coordination Center report that the delegations of Ukraine, Turkey and the United Nations have agreed not to plan any movement of ships under the Black Sea Grains Initiative for tomorrow, November 2,” said Sprecher Farhan Haq on Tuesday (November 1) in New York.

Russia suspended the agreement mediated by Turkey and the UN on Saturday (October 29). Moscow cited drone attacks by Kiev on its Black Sea fleet as justification. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was “confident” with a view to a full resumption of the agreement. A “solution-oriented cooperation” could be established, according to a statement by the Turkish Communications Ministry after Erdogan had called Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday (November 1).

Moscow vs. London – relations threaten to escalate

First report from Tuesday, November 1st, 5:31 p.m.: Moscow – Since the beginning of the Ukraine war, Russia has not only been fighting against its neighboring country. The West is also repeatedly identified as the enemy. In state TV, the USA and Great Britain are considered to be the most important Main enemies that would have to be destroyed. In a speech on October 27, Russian President Vladimir Putin also blamed the West for the worsening of the situation in Ukraine. The West is playing a “dangerous, bloody and dirty” gameaccording to Putin.

well has Russia for the second time in a few days Great Britain the blame for that Explosions at the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines put in the shoes. Russian intelligence has information that “Britain is involved in this sabotage or, to put it in Russian, this terrorist attack against vital energy infrastructure, which is not Russian but, importantly, international energy infrastructure ‘ Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday (November 1).

Moscow further blames London for Nord Stream explosions

According to the Russian news agency Interfax, Peskov accused the European capitals of “criminal silence”. British actions must have consequences. Kremlin chief Wladimir Putin had previously said “Anglo-Saxons” caused the explosions at the pipelines. London immediately denied the allegations. The Department of Defense spoke on Twitter of the “spreading of false claims of epic proportions”.

But Russia’s allegations do not only relate to Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2, but also to drone strikes against the Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol on the Crimean peninsula annexed by Russia. These were also controlled by British officers. “Such actions cannot just stand still. Of course we will think about further steps,” said Peskow.

According to Russia, the Black Sea Fleet in Crimea was attacked with a total of 16 drones. The Russian Ministry of Defense had already made a connection between the events in the Baltic Sea and the Black Sea on Saturday and specifically accused the British Navy. So far, however, Moscow has not provided any evidence for the allegations. Great Britain reacted with outrage to the allegations and rejected them.

Cell phone of British politician Truss hacked by Moscow

At the same time, it became known over the weekend that alleged Russian attackers had succeeded in the summer in stealing the mobile phone of the then Foreign Minister and later Prime Minister Liz Truss to crack. Moscow is believed to have acquired secret communications with international allies, as well as private conversations such as the Mail on Sunday wrote, citing multiple sources. The hackers downloaded messages from up to a year ago, the reported Mail. It was also sensitive information Ukraine conflict traded, for example for arms deliveries.

The relation between Moscow and London has also suffered since the beginning of the war from the fact that the British secret service has been publishing information on the course of the war in unprecedented form every day since February 24th. Moscow accuses London of a targeted disinformation campaign. (cs/lz/jo with dpa/AFP)