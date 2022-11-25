Home page politics

Of: Tobias Utz

Split

Russia is largely marginalized internationally in the Ukraine war. Now an old ally is standing by Putin’s side.

Havana/Moscow – Almost exactly nine months ago, Vladimir Putin gave the order to invade Ukraine for more than a hundred thousand Russian soldiers. Before that, he had them deployed at the border, and numerous threats followed. Plans followed threats. Plans, many of which failed. This included multiple attempts to conquer the Donbass, the east of the Ukraine.

In the meantime, Putin apparently lacks the support of Russian society. To get the populace behind he is said to be planning a “false flag” offensive. According to the military experts, this should “Institute for the Study of War” to be attached to the Ukrainian army. However, Russia continues to look for allies in the international community. President Putin now seems to have found another partnership.

Ukraine war: Russia is isolated internationally

On Tuesday (November 22) there was a meeting between Vladimir Putin and the President of Cuba, Miguel Diaz-Canel, in Moscow, where Putin was not twice exposed in a short period of time. The Cuban President praised the military approach of the Russian army. He also accused NATO of violating Russia’s borders. This is “simply unacceptable,” said Diaz-Canel. Confusingly, he was referring to the deadly rocket hit in Poland a few days ago. It may have been a missile from the Ukrainian army.

This photo provided by the Kremlin Press Office shows Vladimir Putin, President of Russia, holding an impromptu press conference on the recognition of Ukraine’s Donetsk and Lugansk regions in the Kremlin’s Grand Palace. © Sergey Guneev / Kremlin Pool / Zuma Wire / dpa

The links between Russia and Cuba are not entirely new. For a long time, the nations have been united in particular by the sharp criticism of the Nato. What is new, however, is the reference to the Ukraine war: the Cuban President had not yet voiced clear criticism of the sanctions against Russia and the strategy of the military alliance in the Ukraine war. Diaz-Canel encouraged Russia at the meeting in Moscowto insist on his right. Putin then declared that Cuba was a “very important partner”.

Vladimir Putin: The political career of the Russian head of state in pictures View photo gallery

Putin and Diaz-Canel had previously unveiled a three-meter-tall bronze monument in honor of Cuban revolutionary leader Fidel Castro. Castro, who died in 2016, was “one of the brightest and most charismatic leaders of the stormy and dramatic 20th century,” Putin said, according to the state agency interfax. “A truly legendary personality,” said the Russian President.

In a speech, Putin referred to the last conversation with Castro in 2014. At that time, Castro emphasized that every people has “the right to free development and to choose its own path,” according to the Russian president. However, he left open what that means in concrete terms for the Ukraine war.

Editor’s note Some of the information comes from warring factions in the Ukraine conflict. Some of them cannot be directly verified independently.

(do with dpa/AFP)