In the Ukraine war, Kyiv speaks of an “extremely difficult” situation in the east of the country – and warns of a short-range missile system. The news ticker on the military situation.

Increased Offense : Russia is obviously focusing on two cities in particular.

: Russia is obviously focusing on two cities in particular. Iskander on the border: Russia has it Iskander missile system relocated to the border with Ukraine.

relocated to the border with Ukraine. Epidemics in Mariupol: The mayor warns that infectious diseases could now spread rapidly in the port city.

This ticker for military situation in the Ukraine conflict is updated regularly.

Update from May 23, 7:28 a.m: Volodymyr Zelenskyj has admitted high losses in eastern Ukraine: “Today between 50 and 100 people can die on the front in the east of our country, which is the hardest for us,” said the Ukrainian president about the daily losses of his own troops.

“They protect our freedom and independence, which is talked about all over the world.” With the high losses, Zelenskyj justified the rejection of a petition to allow men of military age to leave Ukraine. This is how the news agency RBK-Ukraina reports from a joint press conference between Zelenskyjs and his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda.

Most recently, Selenskyj disclosed his own losses in mid-April. At that time he spoke of a total of around 3,000 Ukrainian soldiers who had died since the Russian attack on February 24. However, the President’s Office has refused to provide precise figures. Presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovich explained that this was a war secret.

Ukraine-News: Politician raises serious allegations against the Kremlin – “wiping out entire cities”

Update from May 23, 6:43 a.m: According to Ukrainian MP Dmytro Lubinets, the Russian occupation in eastern Ukraine is trying to “wipe out entire towns and cities”. Above all, the civil infrastructure is being attacked, said Lubinets on Monday in the ARD “Morgenmagazin” according to the broadcaster’s translation. This affects the power supply and water pipes, but also schools and hospitals.

“It seems that the Russians are not fighting the Ukrainian armed forces, but the whole people,” said the parliamentarian. Therefore, Ukraine is appealing to the international public to recognize the situation as a genocide of the Ukrainian people.

The Ukrainian government is making every effort to organize the evacuation of civilians from the contested areas, Lubinets said. He dismissed Moscow’s claim that Ukrainians were being taken to safety in Russia. “Russian propaganda, as always, distorts the facts,” said the politician. “The Russians are forcing people to evacuate to Russia – that is, with the use of force.” Many children were among those abducted.

Picture from May 22: a destroyed bridge in eastern Ukraine. © ARIS MESSINIS/AFP

Because of the Ukraine war, more than 100 million people are fleeing for the first time worldwide

Update from May 23, 6:19 a.m: “One hundred million is a blatant number – sobering and alarming at the same time”: With these words the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, commented on the latest figures. The UN refugee agency now counts more than 100 million people displaced by violence around the world.

The reason is the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine and other deadly conflicts. It is the highest since records began. “It’s a record that should never have been,” Grandi said in the statement.

Ukraine war news: Kyiv reports civilian casualties again

Update from May 22, 10:05 p.m.: At least eight people were killed by Russian shelling on Sunday, according to Ukrainian sources. According to the Ukrainian military, at least seven people were killed and eight injured in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donetsk. At least one person was also killed in a rocket attack on Malyn northwest of Kyiv, according to the Unian agency. The Ukrainian military also reported eleven repelled attacks by Russian troops in eastern Ukraine on Sunday. During the week more than 200 Russian military vehicles were destroyed and 3 airplanes.

War in Ukraine: The verdict in the first trial against Russian soldiers in Kyiv comes on Monday

Update from May 22, 7:25 p.m.: The verdict in the first trial against a Russian soldier for war crimes is expected in Kyiv on Monday. 21-year-old Vadim Shishimarin faces life imprisonment for killing an unarmed civilian. In court he confessed and asked for forgiveness. His lawyer asked for an acquittal.

According to Ukrainian investigators, Shishimarin wanted to flee with four comrades in a stolen car after an attack on his convoy in northern Ukraine. The victim he killed was therefore a witness to the theft of the car. Schischimarin confirmed this representation in court. He is “really sorry”.

Update from May 22, 2:15 p.m: Ukraine has extended martial law, which has been in force since the end of February, by a further 90 days. In view of the Russian war of aggression, the parliament in Kyiv also voted to extend the general mobilization until August 23, as several MPs wrote on Telegram.

Ukraine War News: Mariupol at risk of infectious diseases

Update from May 22, 12:50 p.m.: Infectious diseases could soon spread rapidly in the port city of Mariupol. This is reported by the mayor of the city, according to the Kyiv Independent. “The sewers don’t work. There are chaotic mass burials all over the city. During the summer rains, all (toxins) get into the rivers, the sea and the springs from which people get their water,” Vadym Boychenko is quoted as saying.

Mariupol faced weeks of heavy Russian shelling and siege as Ukrainian soldiers barricaded themselves in the strategically important seaside city.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine. (Archive image) © Ukraine Presidency/Ukraine Presi/dpa

Ukraine-News: Russia probably mines Cherson’s streets to prevent escape

Update from May 22, 11:29 am: The Russian army is apparently mining roads in the occupied Cherson Oblast region. This is now reported by the English-speaking Kyiv Independent citing regional authorities. Accordingly, the military mines bridges and roads to prevent the Ukrainian population from fleeing the occupied territories to parts of the country controlled by the Ukrainian military. This information cannot currently be checked independently.

The administrative unit (oblast) Kherson is almost completely controlled by Russia. For a long time, the capital, Kherson, was the only large city that Putin’s troops could take. Recently there have been rumors that Russia wants to hold a referendum to incorporate the oblast into its territory. The Crimean peninsula was treated in a similar way. On May 1, Russia introduced the Russian ruble as official currency in the Cherson region. The deputy chief of the pro-Russian administration in Kherson, Kirill Stremusov, recently brought up a formal application to Putin for membership.

Selenskyj sees “extremely difficult” situation – News about the Ukraine war

First report from May 22nd: Kyiv – Russia has apparently stepped up its offensive in eastern Ukraine. Ukraine reports the use of planes, tanks, missiles, mortars, cruise missiles and planes against public infrastructure and residential areas along the entire front line in Donbass. This information from the war party could not be checked independently.

Ukraine War News: Selenskyj sees intensified offensive

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke of an “extremely difficult” situation in Donbass. Accordingly, Russia is trying to attack the cities of Slavyansk and Severodonetsk. According to Zelenskyy, the Ukrainian army has so far managed to hold back the offensive here.

The Russian “Iskander-M” missile system at a demonstration in 2016. © Sergei Ilnitsky/dpa

At the same time, Zelenskyj called for further Western sanctions against Russia and referred to a phone call with Italy’s Prime Minister Mario Draghi. According to Zelenskyj, an end to the war can only be brought about through diplomacy. Increased sanctions pressure on Russia should therefore force its President Vladimir Putin back to the negotiating table.

Ukraine-News: Nuclear-capable missile system at the border

At the same time, Russia has apparently also stationed launchers of the Iskander system in Belograd, Russia, near the border with Ukraine. This is reported by the Ukrainian military. This short-range missile system can launch nuclear warheads, among other things. It is not yet clear what the goals behind the transfer are.

We have summarized the background to the Ukraine conflict for you here.