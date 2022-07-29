Home page politics

Of: Felix Durach

The Panzerhaubitzen 2000 delivered from Germany to the Ukraine are already clearly showing signs of wear and must probably be repaired.

Berlin – It took a long time for German arms deliveries to Ukraine to pick up speed. Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht (SPD) confirmed at the beginning of the week that the first Gepard anti-aircraft tanks would be delivered to Ukraine. In addition, Kyiv is getting three Mars II multiple rocket launchers and three more 2000 self-propelled howitzers from Germany. The Ukrainian military received seven of the latter in June. However, there should already be several problems with these.

Ukraine-News: Delivered self-propelled howitzers suffer from wear and tear – repairs necessary

According to information from mirror On Wednesday, the Ukrainian government informed Lambrecht’s Defense Ministry that the armed forces had noticed clear signs of wear and tear on the weapon systems. Several of the seven Panzerhaubitzen 2000 delivered had displayed error messages after the Russian positions were shelled and now needed repairs.

The Bundeswehr attributes the problems with the artillery pieces to the intensive use by the Ukrainian armed forces. In the fight against the Russian troops, Kyiv is heavily dependent on the few self-propelled howitzers provided. That is why the soldiers would take the systems far beyond the load limits.

Howitzer 2000 The Panzerhaubitze 2000 is a self-propelled artillery piece from the German armaments manufacturer Krauss-Maffei Wegmann. The armored tracked vehicle reaches a top speed of up to 60 km/h. As a result, the self-propelled howitzer can quickly change its position during use and thus avoid enemy fire. The range of the main gun is up to 40 kilometers. Five crew members are required to operate the weapon system.

Panzerhaubitze 2000: artillery systems suffer from constant Ukrainian use

For longer missions, the rate of fire of the Panzerhaubitze 2000 is limited to three shots per minute. Anything above that would result in overheating of the fire tube. Within the Bundeswehr, almost 100 shots a day are therefore already considered a high-intensity mission. However, Ukrainian forces are said to have fired far more shots.

The Bundeswehr is said to have immediately promised Kyiv the delivery of spare parts packages in order to be able to quickly resolve the problems that had arisen. In addition, the Ministry of Defense apparently plans to establish a repair center in Poland. Maintenance and repairs to the heavy weapons could be carried out more quickly there.

In addition to the support from the repairs, Kyiv can also count on a significant expansion of the arsenal. As announced on Wednesday, the federal government has approved the delivery of 100 more Panzerhaubitzen 2000 to Kyiv. The systems come directly from the Bavarian manufacturer Krauss-Maffei Wegmann. The Ukrainian military currently only has ten self-propelled howitzers in service.

The Panzerhaubitzen 2000 delivered to the Ukraine already show clear signs of wear due to use. © Philipp Schulze/dpa

Ukraine War: Superiority in artillery could be decisive for the war

Artillery is extremely important in the ongoing Ukraine war. In the first months of the war, the Russian armed forces had a clear advantage as they had more guns at their disposal and could fight the Ukrainian troops from a safe distance. But this advantage has shrunk noticeably in recent weeks. In addition to the German self-propelled howitzers, Kyiv also received several Himars multiple rocket launchers from the US government.

The systems of Ukraine could be used especially in the case of a planned major offensive in the south of the country. This is apparently already evident in the Kherson region, where Ukrainian forces have used artillery to destroy several bridges over the Dnieper River. According to the British secret service, supply lines for the Russian troops could be cut off as far as possible. That would be a first step on the way to recapturing the strategically important port city of Cherson. (fd)