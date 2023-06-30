Home page politics

From: Bedrettin Bölükbasi

Selenskyj wants to strengthen the border to Belarus. Meanwhile, Ukraine can record new successes in the war against Russia. The news ticker.

Update from June 30, 10:45 p.m.: Ukraine seems to be making further progress in the fight against Russia. According to the Ukrainian military, the forces are advancing both on the southern front and around Bakhmut. Ukrainian Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi reported on Telegram that the military in southern Ukraine is “systematically driving out the enemy and burning down their positions.” On the last day, the enemy lost almost three companies, the general emphasized.

In the region around Bachmut, too, Ukraine has recently been able to gain significant ground. The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) assumes that the reports of success from the authorities in Kiev are an indication that the counteroffensive against Russia is being intensified and that the initiative that has been won is being exploited “to a greater extent” by Ukraine.

A Ukrainian tank fires on suspected Russian positions on the front line. © Libkos/dpa

News in the Ukraine war: Selenskyj wants to strengthen the border to Belarus

Update from June 30, 10:05 p.m.: As a reaction to a possible exile of the Russian mercenary group Wagner in Belarus, Volodymyr Zelenskyj has the border to the neighboring country reinforced. Commander-in-Chief Valeriy Saluschnyi and the responsible General Sergei Nayev were instructed to strengthen security measures on the northern border in order to “ensure peace”. The Ukrainian President said this on Telegram in the evening. He referred to information from his secret services and the border guards on the situation in Belarus.

Update from June 30, 8:35 p.m.: According to the US, the Ukrainian counter-offensive has made progress, but less than expected. “They’ve made some progress, but they’ve also spoken out about the fact that it’s not as much as they wanted,” US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said, according to CNN. In any case, the US would focus on making sure that Ukraine gets everything it needs. “Where they go and how fast they go, that’s up to them,” Kirby said. He did not give a timeline about a possible end to the conflict: “None of us have a crystal ball that can tell us specifically how long this will last.”

War in Ukraine: Zelenskyi renews demand for F-16 jets

Update from June 30, 7 p.m.: In a post in the short message service Telegram, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy renewed the call for F-16 fighter jets for the Ukrainian Air Force. “If Ukrainian pilots fly the F-16, the terrorist state will not stand a chance in our skies,” Zelenskyy said in his message. While Russia still has a “significant technical advantage,” Ukrainian pilots have a “morale and skill advantage.”

First report from June 30th: Kiev – Ukraine has long waited for western tanks and other armored vehicles. The equipment was delivered in time for the start of the large-scale counteroffensive by the Ukrainian military. Including German-made Leopard tanks. In the first days of the offensive against Wladimir Putins soldiers first appeared unconfirmed footage of several German Leopards and American Bradley troop carriers being destroyed.

Western tanks for Ukraine: Ukrainian General Staff admits destroying Leopards

In an interview with the US newspaper The Washington Post Ukrainian Chief of Staff Valeriy Zalushny has now admitted that several Leopards have been knocked out. “We didn’t get the Leopards to use them in parades or for politicians and celebrities to take photos with them,” he told the newspaper, adding, “They are here for war and a leopard is on the battlefield not a leopard, but a target.”

Zalushny also complained about Western comments behind the Ukrainian counter-offensive. “It upsets me,” said Ukraine’s top general, referring to statements from the West that the Offensive of Ukraine going slower than expected. It’s not about a “show”, you pay for every meter of progress with blood. Without full equipment, it is difficult to implement the plans, but you can still do it: “Yes, maybe not as quickly as the observers would like, but that’s their problem.”

Ukraine demands fighter jets: criticism of the West for the lack of delivery to Russia

The Ukrainian chief of staff also criticized the fact that F-16 fighter jets had still not been delivered. Western partners themselves would not launch any military operation without air sovereignty. “Nobody says that we should get 120 planes tomorrow,” says Saluschny. A limited number is sufficient, he explained. “But it is necessary because the enemy uses a different generation of aircraft,” the top general said. (bb)