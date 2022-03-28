Home page politics

Richard Strobl

Roman Abramovich is said to have been poisoned during negotiations on the Ukraine war (archive image) © Martin Meissner/dpa

Russia and Ukraine are negotiating terms to end the war. A report now speaks of poisoning symptoms among the negotiators.

Kyiv – The Ukraine conflict*, which has long since become a war, continues. Despite ongoing negotiations, Russia and Ukraine have not yet been able to reach an agreement on peace. Now a sensitive report from the USA is causing a stir: Apparently some negotiators are said to have suffered from symptoms of poisoning.

Turmoil over Ukraine negotiations: Envoys poisoned?

Several peace negotiators are said to have suffered from strange symptoms after a meeting in Kyiv in early March. This reports, among other things Wall Street Journal citing a person familiar with the matter. Members of the Ukrainian delegation had shown symptoms such as red eyes, constant and painful tearing of the eyes, and peeling skin on the face and hands.

At least two high-ranking members of the Ukrainian team were affected, as well as the Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich. According to a journalist from the British Guardians even lost his eyesight for several hours. The former club owner of the English first division club Chelsea London belonged to the delegation of the Ukrainian MP Rustem Umerov and is considered a mediator in the negotiations. Those affected are now doing well again, it is said.

Poisoned Ukraine envoy at Russia talks? Experts talk about possible causes

Experts said that Wall Street Journalthat the symptoms could be caused by chemical or biological weapons or by an electromagnetic radiation attack. The serious allegations have not yet been independently verified. It is also not certain whether Russia is really responsible. But that is exactly what the source of the Wall Street Journal Russia before. As a result, Putin is trying to delay the talks and thus prolong the war. The Kremlin has not yet responded to the rumours.

Meanwhile, Ukraine reports that the city of Irpin near Kyiv has been recaptured from Russia. All information about this in our news ticker on the Ukraine war.