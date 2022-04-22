Home page World

Split

A police officer stands in front of the house in Moscow where ex-Gazprom Vice President Vladislav Aveyev, his wife and daughter were found dead. © Sergei Fadeichev/Imago Images

The family of a Russian oligarch is found dead in a Moscow apartment, then another in Spain. The police are assuming an extended suicide.

Lloret de Mar – Within two days, the bodies of two Russian oligarchs and their families were found – initially in of Russia Capital Moscow and less than 24 hours later in Lloret de Mar, Spain. The deaths of the families are a mystery to the authorities. According to a report in the Spanish newspaper El Punt Avui, three dead were found in Lloret de Mar: the former deputy head of the Russian energy company Novatek, Sergei Protosenja (55) and his wife (53) and their 18-year-old daughter.

The bodies were found on Tuesday (April 19, 2022) on the luxury property Protosenjas. The son of the Russian oligarch, who currently lives in France, informed the police because he could no longer contact his family. According to information from El Punt Avui, Protosenia’s wife and daughter were stabbed to death, and the oligarch apparently hanged himself. According to the information, the investigators are assuming an extended suicide, in which Protosenja first killed his family members and then himself. According to reports, however, there are doubts about this theory. The Spanish police are currently investigating whether the oligarch family could also have fallen victim to an attack.

Her death is a mystery: oligarch Sergej Protosenja with his wife and their daughter. (Screenshot) © Facebook/nata.marquise

Death of Russian oligarchs is a mystery: Former Gazprom Vice Vladislav Avayev found dead

As merkur.de reports, according to other Spanish media, there is another assumption: Protosenja is said to have killed his wife and daughter with an ax while they were sleeping. The 55-year-old oligarch is said to have hanged himself in the garden of his home. Police found a bloodied ax and knife at the scene. But this version raises further questions. According to reports from El Punt Avui, no traces of blood were found on Protosenja’s corpse. The Russian oligarch may have worn gloves, but it is unclear why he did not want to leave any traces in an extended suicide.

Former Gazprom deputy chief Vladislav Avayev was found dead in his Moscow apartment. (Screenshot) © Twitter

The parallels to the case of Gazprom Vice President Vladislav Aveyev are particularly puzzling. He was found dead in his luxury apartment in Moscow on Monday (April 18, 2022). So far, everything indicates that Avayev killed his wife and 13-year-old daughter and then himself. In this case, too, a family member alerted the police: Avayev’s 26-year-old daughter was unable to contact her family.

Gunshot wounds were found on the three victims. Whether the two oligarchs were on the West’s sanctions list or by Vladimir Putin’s According to Focus, it is still unclear whether regimes were sanctioned. Currently against Russia – and some oligarchs – the EU sanctions over the Ukraine conflict enforced. (ter)