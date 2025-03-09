At the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Ukraine was demonstrated for solidarity. The rally was even more than the motto “Now: #Standhukharine-for all of our freedom and security!”. The campaign organization Campact and the German-Ukrainian association Vibechen and police spoke from 1500 to 2000 participants.

The managing director of Campact, Christoph Bautz, said to the address of the people in Ukraine, “We don’t forget you, we are standing with you”. When US President Donald Trump switches to the Despoten camp, “then we will offer him our forehead as we offer Putin’s forehead”. Bautz also said that it was left-progressive to be left-wing, for arms deliveries to a country that defends itself against a fascist aggressor, “if we never war the oath of Buchenwald! ‘ take seriously”.

He said to the address of the Left Party, he was painful that none of her representatives at the rally wanted to speak. “You cannot call the barricades against fascism in the Bundestag and at the same time leave a country alone that defends itself against a fascist aggressor,” criticized Bautz. The CDU member of the Bundestag Roderich Kiesewetter said that Trump’s betrayal on Ukraine means “that we have to stand together”. For Germany and Europe there is a life in peace, freedom and self -determination at the game: “Ukraine’s struggle against Russian aggression also protects us.”

Anna -Nicole Heinrich from the Evangelical Church in Germany (EKD) also emphasized that Europe must understand how much is at stake – “too for all of us”. “The war is not somewhere, but with us. In the middle of Europe. Our security is also at stake, ”said the President of the EKD synod. No European country knows better than Ukraine, which is an immeasurable suffering to defend freedom and democracy, and still pay this price: “Even for us because it defends us.”

Green Group leader Katharina Dröge said that she “bowed” in front of the people in Ukraine, before her strength. “Your strength is our mission,” said Dröge. It is not a pacifism not to support a country that has to defend itself against an aggressor. Peace should not mean submission, but must be fair.