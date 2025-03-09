Merz: Clear rejection of your own German nuclear weapons
“Germany will not be able to dispose of nuclear weapons themselves,” emphasized the CDU chairman. Germany expressly avoided nuclear weapons in the two-plus four-contract with the German agreement. “And it will stay that way.” Merz recalled that the topic of participation in French nuclear weapons was not a new initiative by France’s President Emmanuel Macron. Former French President Charles de Gaulle had already made corresponding offers to the then Chancellor Konrad Adenauer in the 1960s.
His reference to the necessary inclusion of British nuclear weapons means that Merz does not think of an appointment in the EU framework. On Thursday, Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) in Brussels also pointed out that Germany wanted to hold on to the US protection screen. In Berlin there are doubts about the extent to which French and British nuclear weapons could really replace American protection.
#Ukraine #News #Ukraine #doesnt #survive
Leave a Reply