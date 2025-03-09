CDU boss Friedrich Merz wants to talk to France and Great Britain about how their nuclear weapons can be increasingly integrated into the protection of Europe – but rejects Germany’s nuclear armament. “Nuclear participation is a topic that we have to talk about,” said the designated next chancellor in Germany radio. However, Merz emphasized that this should be a “addition” to the existing atomic US protection screen. You should stick to this if possible. The background to the debate is to grow in growing doubts as to whether US President Donald Trump will adhere to the American protection of Europe from Russian attacks in view of his contacts with Russia.

“Germany will not be able to dispose of nuclear weapons themselves,” emphasized the CDU chairman. Germany expressly avoided nuclear weapons in the two-plus four-contract with the German agreement. “And it will stay that way.” Merz recalled that the topic of participation in French nuclear weapons was not a new initiative by France’s President Emmanuel Macron. Former French President Charles de Gaulle had already made corresponding offers to the then Chancellor Konrad Adenauer in the 1960s.

His reference to the necessary inclusion of British nuclear weapons means that Merz does not think of an appointment in the EU framework. On Thursday, Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) in Brussels also pointed out that Germany wanted to hold on to the US protection screen. In Berlin there are doubts about the extent to which French and British nuclear weapons could really replace American protection.