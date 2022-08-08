Home page politics

Russia suffers heavy losses in the Ukraine war. Ukraine reports successful attacks against the Russian army in the east: the news ticker.

More than five months after the invasion of the Ukraine the Russian forces fight with heavy losses.

Russia draws up plans to make up for the losses in Ukraine war to compensate.

Editor’s note: The information in Ukraine conflict partly come from warring factions and cannot be checked directly and independently.

Update from Monday, August 08, 06:33: The Ukrainian air force is said to have attacked three Russian positions in Kherson Oblast.

The task force “South” reports loudly The Kyiv Independentthat Ukrainian forces killed two dozen Russian soldiers and destroyed various Russian equipment, including a T-62 tank, five units of armored and other military vehicles, and an ammunition depot in the Beryslavskyi district of the Kherson region.

Ukraine news and casualties for Russia: Ukraine reports killing of 300 Russian soldiers

+++ 4.50 p.m.: According to the General Staff of the Ukrainian Army, 300 Russian servicemen died in the Ukraine war on Saturday (August 6). The military leadership speaks of the “heaviest losses on the front in Donetsk,” according to a report by the Ukrainian news portal Pravda.

In addition to the large personnel losses, the Ukrainian armed forces also managed to disable several Russian air defense systems on Saturday. As Pravda reports, citing information from a Ukrainian military association in the south of the country, Ukrainian forces have destroyed four Russian S-300 air defense systems in addition to a modern Panzir anti-aircraft missile system.

Despite large territorial gains for Russia, resistance in the Donetsk region of Ukraine is not diminishing. (Iconic photo) © Anatolii Stepanov/AFP

War in Ukraine: Russia has dismissed numerous high-ranking military officers since the beginning of the war

+++ 11.20 a.m.: According to British information, at least half a dozen high-ranking military officers have been dismissed since the beginning of the Ukraine war. The poor performance of the armed forces has been very costly for the Russian military leadership. This would have resulted in the dismissal of at least six commanders, the UK Ministry of Defense said in its update on Sunday (August 7). Alexander Dvornikov is said to be among the dismissed military personnel. The general was deposed after being given overall command of the military operation.

Ukraine-News: Losses of the Russian army – as of Sunday

+++ 09.17 a.m.: The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense reports Russian army casualties on a daily basis. Kiev now assumes that 42,000 Russian soldiers have died. The information cannot be independently verified.

The information on Russia’s losses in the Ukraine war comes from the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense. They cannot be independently verified. The Kremlin itself gives very little information about its own losses.

Ukraine-News: Assassination attempt on Russian crew member

+++ 8:37 a.m.: According to the Russian occupation administration, one of its members died after an attack in the southern Ukrainian region of Cherson. The deputy head of the administration set up by the Russians in the city of Nova Kakhovka, Vitaly Gura, has succumbed to his injuries, pro-Russian politician Yekaterina Gubareva wrote on Telegram.

The Russian state news agency Ria Novosti also confirmed the death of the crew member. Accordingly, he is said to have been attacked by unknown persons with a gun earlier in the day near his house.

Update from Sunday, August 7th, 6:40 a.m.: The Kyiv Independent reports that the Ukrainian military is destroying Russian troops and equipment in southern Ukraine. Task Force South reported killing 72 Russian soldiers and destroying a 122mm howitzer, a reconnaissance drone, several armored and military vehicles, and a field ammunition depot.

Ukrainian forces also carried out nine attacks on three Russian bases.

Losses for Russia: Pro-Russian separatist leader lies in coma

+++ 1.15 p.m.: The head of the military administration deployed by Russia in the occupied southern Ukrainian region of Cherson, Volodymyr Saldo, is in an artificial coma in an intensive care unit in Moscow with symptoms of poisoning. “Today he was flown from Crimea to Moscow in an artificial coma on a special plane,” reported the Russian Telegram channel Baza on Saturday. His condition is considered critical, poisoning is mentioned as a possible cause.

The 66-year-old Saldo was born in Ukraine and was already politically active before the Russian invasion. He was mayor of Cherson from 2002 to 2012, after which he sat in parliament for ex-President Viktor Yanukovych’s party until 2014. In 2015 he lost the election for mayor of Kherson. Shortly after the occupation of large parts of southern Ukraine, Saldo was then installed by the Russians as head of the military administration in Kherson.

Heavy casualties for Russia: Ukrainian forces destroy ammunition dumps

Update from Saturday, August 06, 06:35: The Ukrainian military is destroying six Russian ammunition depots in southern Ukraine, The Kyiv Independent reports.

Accordingly, the task force “South” according to its own statements killed 79 Russian soldiers and destroyed four tanks, two howitzers, an artillery installation, a radar station and 22 armored and military vehicles. Ukrainian forces also reportedly hit two Russian checkpoints and a command post.

Ukraine-News: Russian occupiers put to flight

+++ 8.33 p.m.: According to their own statements, the Ukrainian armed forces drove the Russian occupiers to flee during an attack in the direction of Maryinka. In the city, about 30 kilometers from Donetsk, Russia tried to advance and was put to flight, the reports General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Ukraine has also successfully repelled three other attacks, the report said. These were in the direction of the villages of Krasnohorivka, Avdiivka and Pisky. It is not yet clear what losses Russia or Ukraine suffered as a result. The information could not be independently verified.

Ukraine-News: He is said to have provided information to Russia – spy arrested

Update from Friday, August 5, 5:50 p.m.: The Ukraine war rages on unabated. Ukraine’s secret service announces another loss for Russia. According to the report, a suspected spy was caught and arrested.

The detainee is said to be none other than the “former deputy head of the main intelligence department of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine”. He is suspected of having passed secret information to Russia. During the search of his current workplace in the “State Space Agency of Ukraine” he is said to have tried to open fire on the officers.

The major general who is in custody now also has to answer on suspicion of illegal possession of weapons and attempted murder. According to the SBU secret service, the investigation is ongoing. The information could not be independently verified.

Losses to Russia: Ukraine destroyed Russian ammunition depots

First report from Friday, August 5th: Kyiv/Moscow – According to a Facebook report by an operational Ukrainian military command, Ukrainian forces have destroyed three Russian army ammunition depots: one each in Kherson, Prydniprovske and Tokarivka in southern Ukraine. However, this information could not be verified independently.

In addition, 41,650 Russian soldiers are said to have fallen in the Ukraine war. This emerges from the daily updated statistics, which include the news portal Ukrainska Pravda published. (luc)