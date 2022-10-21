Home page politics

Tim Vincent Dicke, Christian Stör

Russia suffers dramatic losses in the Ukraine war. In Cherson, the situation is coming to a head.

Losses are piling up: Russia had to face serious setbacks.

Russia had to face serious setbacks. Kyiv launches offensive: Moscow is lacking in fighting in the Ukraine of qualified officers.

Moscow is lacking in fighting in the Ukraine of qualified officers. News from the Ukraine war: All news about Ukraine conflict in our news ticker. The information comes partly from warring parties in the Ukraine war and cannot be directly verified independently.

Update from Friday, October 21, 6:30 a.m.: The Ukrainian military says it has destroyed Russian checkpoints and ammunition depots on the southern front line. For example, on October 20, the Task Force South reported that the Ukrainian army killed 28 Russian soldiers and destroyed several Msta-S self-propelled artillery systems, a mortar, an infantry fighting vehicle and a tank, and damaged other infantry fighting vehicles at the front. Two Russian ammunition depots and a checkpoint near the village of Borozenske in the Kherson region were also destroyed.

Ukraine celebrates successes over Russia on the ground almost every day. © Francisco Seco/dpa

Losses for Russia in the Ukraine war: “The situation at the front is escalating”

+++ 21.11: Russia is now involuntarily losing its notorious “Shaheds”. Ukraine says it shot down 15 Iranian-made kamikaze drones in one day. This was announced by the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Russia launched 20 of the UAVs, only five landed on Ukrainian territory, a Facebook post said.

+++ 5.53 p.m.: According to Ukrainian information, hostilities in the Ukraine war are coming to a head. However, the Russian troops would not be able to make any successes, said military spokesman Oleksii Hromov. “Since October 20, the Russians have been trying primarily to implement their plans to reach the administrative borders of Donetsk Oblast and hold the occupied territories of Kherson Oblast and parts of Kharkiv, Zaporizhia and Mykolayv Oblasts,” Hromov said in a video briefing .

The Russian army is accumulating large amounts of weapons, ammunition and other military equipment in order to be able to attack on a large scale in the near future. “The situation at the front has escalated,” Hromov said, adding that the partial mobilization in Russia was a complete failure for Putin. Russian forces would not advance.

Losses for Russia: Ukrainian soldiers capture hundreds of military vehicles

+++ 1.15 p.m.: According to the AFP news agency, while gaining ground on the ground, Ukrainian soldiers also captured hundreds of military vehicles left behind by fleeing Russians. “The Ukrainians have captured a lot of land equipment,” said an analyst at British intelligence analysis firm Janes, who asked to remain anonymous. In the north-eastern Kharkiv region, troops have fled – “and they seem to have largely decided that they can get away faster in civilian vehicles than in armored vehicles,” the analyst said.

In the southern Kherson region one morning this month, AFP reporters saw about 20 tanks, as well as rocket launchers and transport vehicles, which appeared to be destroyed or damaged. Only hours later, about six of them appeared to have been taken away. Russia and Ukraine use similar Soviet-era gear, which means Ukrainian soldiers often don’t need much training to use them.

News about the Ukraine war: An overview of Russia’s losses

+++ 10.40 a.m.: Since the invasion of Ukraine began on February 24, Russia has suffered heavy losses. There is hardly any information on the numbers from the Russian side. In September, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu gave official data for the first time since March. “Russia’s losses amount to 5937,” he said at the time. However, the Ukrainian General Staff issues a new update on the numbers every day. Accordingly, the losses are 66,650 soldiers. This cannot be verified independently.

Soldiers: 66,650 (+370 on the previous day)

66,650 (+370 on the previous day) planes: 269 ​​(+0)

269 ​​(+0) Helicopter: 243 (+1)

243 (+1) Tank: 2567 (+13)

2567 (+13) Armored Fighting Vehicles: 5255 (+20)

5255 (+20) Artillery Systems: 1646 (+9)

1646 (+9) Air defense systems: 189 (+0)

189 (+0) Multiple Rocket Launcher Systems: 372 (+0)

372 (+0) Cars and other vehicles: 4005 (+6)

4005 (+6) Ships: 16 (+0)

16 (+0) Unmanned Combat Drones: 1311 (+25)

1311 (+25) As of Thursday 20 October 2022

The information on Russia’s losses in the Ukraine war comes from the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense. They cannot be independently verified. The Kremlin itself gives very little information about its own losses.

Russia Losses: 233 drones and “tens of missiles” destroyed

+++ 09.20 a.m.: Russia continues to attack Ukraine with combat drones. However, the defenders apparently managed to destroy 14 of these Shahed-136 kamikaze drones during the night in Mykolayiv Oblast. According to the Task Force South, they were shot down by the military, the National Guard and the police.

+++ 07.40 a.m.: The Ukrainian military has attacked Russian surface-to-air missile systems in the south. This was reported by the Task Force South. Russian losses amounted to 43 servicemen, six tanks, nine armored vehicles, two 152mm howitzers, one command vehicle, one reconnaissance drone and two ammunition depots in Beryslav District of Kherson Oblast.

Losses for Russia: 233 drones and “tens of missiles” destroyed

Update from Thursday, October 20, 6:20 a.m.: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has confirmed that his country shot down a total of 233 Iranian-made Russian kamikaze drones over Ukraine last month. In addition, Selenskyj spoke in his video speech in the evening of “tens of missiles” that had destroyed Ukraine.

+++ 10:33 p.m.: Apparently, Russian flags have been taken down from flagpoles in the occupied city of Mariupol. “All the Russian rags suddenly disappeared from the flagpole on Freedom Square. Maybe that’s not a coincidence. (…) Greetings from the Mariupol resistance,” Petro Andriushchenko, an adviser to the Ukrainian mayor of the city, wrote on Telegram. The official attached a photo to his post, said to show the no longer flagged poles. The information could not be verified.

Losses to Russia: Ukraine launches 10 airstrikes on enemy positions

+++ 8:19 p.m.: According to its own statements, the Ukrainian Air Force carried out ten airstrikes on enemy positions in one day. “Damage has been confirmed to six clusters of weapons and military equipment and four positions of enemy anti-aircraft missile systems,” a Facebook post said.

Ukrainian artillery also hit three Russian military checkpoints, weapons caches, an electronic warfare station, a bridge and a pontoon crossing. “We believe in the armed forces! Together we will win! Glory to Ukraine!” it said.

Losses for Russia: Ukraine brings Kamikaze drones from the sky

+++ 4:56 p.m.: Furthermore, Russia has to accept heavy losses in material. According to its own information, on Wednesday (October 19) the Ukrainian Air Force shot down four Russian cruise missiles and ten Iranian-made kamikaze drones fired by the Russian army at Ukraine. In addition, cruise missiles could be destroyed.

“October 19 at 12:05 the enemy attacked Ukraine with strategic fighter aircraft from the north-east. Six Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles were shot down by Tu-95 and Tu-160 missile-carrying bombers,” the Ukrainian Air Force wrote on Telegram. At the same time, numerous kamikaze drones were fired from the north – especially from Belarus, which is loyal to Putin.

Losses for Russia: Even “General Armageddon” admits problems

+++ 3:19 p.m.: The notorious new commander of the Russian military has admitted weaknesses in his own force. The situation for the armed forces is particularly difficult in the Cherson region. “Overall, the situation in the military special operations zone can be described as tense,” said General Sergei Surovikin on state TV, according to the BBC.

Now they want to take care of the civilians in the area, explained the military known as “General Armageddon”. “First of all, the Russian army will ensure the safe evacuation of the people of Kherson,” he said.

+++ 1.40 p.m.: Russia is increasingly relying on drones from Iran in the Ukraine war. However, Ukraine repeatedly succeeds in rendering these weapons harmless. According to the Ukrainian army, since mid-September the defenders have destroyed 223 Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones over Ukrainian territory.

News about the Ukraine war: Russia makes losses difficult to create

Update from Wednesday, October 19, 12:15 p.m.: The partial mobilization of Russia in the Ukraine war has not had any success so far. On the contrary: the first drafted Russians have already returned home in coffins. The unrest is actually so great that governors and members of parliament in Russia have long intervened. Duma deputy Andrei Gurulev, for example, expressed his horror: one and a half million sets of personal equipment had disappeared, and no one explained why. Vladimir Putin has fired Deputy Defense Minister Dmitry Bulgakov, who is responsible for equipping the armed forces. However, Gurulev complains that this does not explain “why the conscripts are not given uniforms”.

Governors are now buying their own binoculars and night vision devices for the draftees, bypassing the Defense Ministry’s budget. Prominent deputy Leonid Slutsky thundered: “It’s a shame.” Sometimes even ammunition and weapons were missing.

Ukraine war news: Moscow lacks capable officers

First report from Wednesday, October 19: Moscow – Russia is having a hard time in the Ukraine war, especially on the ground. The casualties suffered by the Russian armed forces are indeed enormous. In its October 19 report, the Ukrainian general staff put the number of Russian soldiers killed at 66,280. For comparisonAccording to official figures, 58,220 US soldiers lost their lives in the Vietnam War. And in the war in Afghanistan (1979-1989) there were 14,453 soldiers killed on the Soviet side.

News on the Ukraine war: Russia lacks competent leadership

According to British intelligence, the problems on the front lines in Ukraine are partly due to a lack of competent leadership. The army has fewer and fewer capable junior officers to instruct and lead new recruits, the British Ministry of Defense daily briefing said on Wednesday (October 19). This probably worsened the morale and the cohesion in the Russian troops.

Four out of five generals with direct operational responsibility for the war of aggression that Russia began in February have now been dismissed – the British are convinced that their successors have not improved the situation. In the Russian army, such weakness in leadership has even greater repercussions than it would in a Western one, since Russian doctrine dictates that personal decisions by an individual commander count for more than a collective effort. (cs/dpa)