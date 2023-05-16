Home page politics

The Ukraine war leads to high losses, especially on the part of Russia. The Ukrainian counter-offensive is likely to push the numbers further up in the coming days.

setbacks for the Kremlin : Russia has to accept high losses in the Ukraine war.

for the : Russia has to accept high losses in the Ukraine war. More losses as in Afghanistan or Chechnya : Deployment in Ukraine becomes a nightmare for Vladimir Putin.

as in or : Deployment in Ukraine becomes a nightmare for Vladimir Putin. Here you will find current figures from the Ukraine war. The information underlying these numbers comes partly from the warring parties in Russia and Ukraine, partly from their direct allies. The figures cannot be independently verified.

Update from May 16, 3:41 p.m.: According to the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, its own troops have managed to destroy two Russian UR-83P mine clearance systems with the help of kamikaze drones. A video published on Telegram is said to document the success of the kamikaze drones.

First report from May 16, 2023: Moscow/Kiev – After around 15 months, one thing is certain: the Ukraine war is not going as planned by Russia. There was no rapid success, instead the troops of Russian President Vladimir Putin are locked in a deadlocked battle of attrition. Thousands of soldiers are said to have died in the battle for the small town of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine. The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense estimates that almost 200,000 Russian soldiers have been killed since hostilities began.

In addition, the Russian army also has to accept high material losses in the Ukraine war. More than 300 aircraft are said to have been destroyed, as well as over 3,700 tanks and more than 7,000 armored vehicles. These figures also come from the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense. They cannot be checked independently.

Heavy losses for Russia in the Ukraine war at a glance

soldiers 199,980 airplanes 308 helicopter 294 tank 3762 Armored vehicles 7348 artillery systems 3150 anti-aircraft systems 316 Multiple Rocket Launcher 562 Military vehicles (tank trucks, etc.) 6048 warships and boats 18 drones and unmanned aerial vehicles 2732 See also Demonstrator summons snipers for anti-Lula protests

But Ukraine is not the only one who assumes such astronomical numbers when it comes to Russian losses. The British Ministry of Defense also estimates the number of Russian soldiers killed at 170,000 to 200,000. Similar estimates are also available from NATO. In addition to the soldiers killed, the Ukrainian authorities assume that up to 600,000 soldiers were wounded and are at least temporarily unfit for action. According to NATO estimates, the Kremlin has recently lost up to 1,500 soldiers a day. In the Battle of Bakhmut alone, the number of Russian casualties is said to be five times higher than the Ukrainian ones.

In addition to the losses of the Russian army, the various mercenary armies involved in the Ukraine war also had to accept high losses – above all the Wagner group. According to a British intelligence report, the mercenary army led by oligarch Yevgeny Prigozhin lost up to 200,000 soldiers. 60,000 of them are said to have been killed. Almost 50 percent of the prisoners recruited by Wagner from Russian prisons are said to have died in the fighting in Ukraine.

Losses in the Ukraine war for Russia are already higher than in Afghanistan or Chechnya

Regardless of how high Russian losses really are, the Ukraine war is likely to be the war in Russia that has left the country with the highest number of casualties. In both Chechen wars of the Russian Empire, which lasted more than ten years, it is assumed that around 90,000 people were killed. In the ten-year war in Afghanistan (1979-1989), Russia claims to have lost around 26,000 lives. (dil)