Home page politics

From: Franziska Schwarz

Press Split

A special unit from Ukraine goes into action. The crash of a Russian military plane poses a mystery. The news ticker about the Ukraine war.

exchange of blows in new York : Dispute in the UN Security Council after plane crash

in : Dispute in the UN Security Council after plane crash After Military plane crash : Russia under Wladimir Putin requests meeting in New York

: Russia under Wladimir Putin requests meeting in New York The information processed here comes from international media and news agencies, but also from the warring parties Russia and Ukraine as well as their allies. In particular, the information on losses suffered by the armies involved in the Ukrainian war cannot be independently verified.

Update from January 26th, 7:40 a.m: The special forces of the Ukrainian army say they have destroyed a Russian observation post in Kherson. They killed five Russian soldiers. They used a thermal imaging drone for their attack.

They then posted on Facebook Video, which is supposed to show the attack. They wrote that this blow against the Russians would enable them “to control additional sections of this front in the future.” The information could not initially be independently verified. Kherson is on the southern front in the Ukrainian War.

Ukrainian army footage of a thermal imaging drone attack in Kherson © Screenshot: SOF Facebook profile

Ukraine News: Russia rages after plane crash in Belgorod

First report: Kiev/Moscow – After the crash of a Russian military aircraft in the border region with Ukraine, numerous questions remain unanswered. The Ukrainian secret service SBU opened an investigation on Thursday (January 25).

Russia, meanwhile, released footage of the crash site and announced an investigation into “terrorism.” Moscow had stated that there were 65 Ukrainian prisoners of war on board the plane; the plane was shot down by Ukraine.

Exchange of blows between Russia and Ukraine after plane crash

Now Ukraine and Russia have accused each other before the UN Security Council. According to previous information, it was a “premeditated, well-thought-out crime,” said Russia’s deputy UN ambassador Dmitri Polyansky at a meeting of the body in New York.

The deputy Ukrainian ambassador to the UN, Chrystyna Hajovyshyn, rejected the allegations: Ukraine was not informed about the number and type of transport used to transport the prisoners who, according to the Russian account, were said to have died in the incident. This week, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Lavrov also traveled to New York.

Ukraine News: Russia requests meeting in New York after plane crash

The UN Security Council meeting on the crash was requested by Russia. Representatives of Western states emphasized at the meeting that the crash would never have occurred without Russia's war against Ukraine.

Tanks, drones, air defense: weapons for Ukraine View photo series

“Russia has repeatedly sought to shift responsibility for the tragedies of this senseless and self-imposed war onto others, as if it were the victim rather than the aggressor,” said U.S. Deputy Ambassador to the U.N. Robert Wood. (Editorial with news agency material)