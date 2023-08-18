Still Ukrainian drone strikes on Moscow. At dawn this morning, the Russian air defense forces shot down an unmanned aircraft targeting the capital, causing an explosion that was felt throughout the financial district, according to Mayor Sergei Sobyanin. “Debris fell in the Expocentre area without causing significant damage to the building,” Sobyanin said on Telegram, adding that no casualties were reported.

The Russian Foreign Ministry specified that the attack took place at 4 in the morning local time. After the activation of the air defense systems, the drone “changed its course” by hitting a non-residential building in the Krasnopresnenskaya area. The blast partially collapsed an exterior wall of the building, Tass reported.

As a result of the accident it was temporarily closed the airspace at all four Moscow airports of Vnukovo, Domodedovo, Sheremetyevo and Zhukovsky. At 4.30am (local time) the restrictions were lifted, the Air Transport Agency said. Seven flights arriving in Moscow were diverted to other airports.

It is the third time this month that this part of Moscow has been hit by debris after a series of drone strikes on Russian cities, with Kiev warning more to come.

ATTACK WITH KIEV MARINE DRONE THREADED

The Russian Defense Ministry announces that an attempted attack by a Ukrainian marine drone against warships in the Black Sea has been thwarted. The drone, the ministry continues, was destroyed last night about 237 kilometers from Sevastopol, the base of the Black Sea Fleet in the Crimea.

The first ship to follow the Black Sea corridor route from Ukraine to Turkey entered the Bosphorus this morning shortly after 6 am (local time) safely, Turkey’s Anadolu Agency said. The Hong Kong-flagged ship operated by a German company, the Joseph Schulte, stranded in Ukraine since the beginning of the war, will dock at the port of Ambarli, south of Istanbul. She left Odessa yesterday. Kiev opened the Black Sea naval corridor after Russia decided not to renew the deal on grain exports from Ukraine.