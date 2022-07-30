Home page politics

Rolf Mützenich, chairman of the SPD parliamentary group © Michael Kappeler/dpa

In mid-July, Ukraine published a list of over 70 public figures who Kyiv believes are spreading Russian propaganda. Also present: SPD parliamentary group leader Rolf Mützenich.

Kyiv – The first casualty of the war is the truth, they say. Russia relies on disinformation in the Ukraine war. Ukraine appears to be monitoring the public narrative with the Center Against Disinformation, and for the first time since the Russian invasion on February 24, published a publication like this FAZ reported. It refers to a list of over 70 public figures, which adopt Russian propaganda from the point of view of Ukraine. Also on the list from mid-July: Rolf Mützenich, the SPD parliamentary group leader.

Ukraine-News: Kyiv puts Rolf Mützenich on the list of Putin propagandists

The Ukrainian authorities have accused Mützenich of being in favor of a “ceasefire”. Further details initially remain unclear, since the Center against Disinformation does not elaborate on the criticism. In June, Mützenich said in an interview with t-onlinethat a local ceasefire is needed first. According to him, the next step would be a ceasefire. The SPD politician did not want to rule out talks with Putin.

“I continue to assume that this war will not be decided on the battlefield by an absolute victory, but in the end only by talks, by negotiations, by agreements,” said the SPD parliamentary group leader in an interview with the German Press Agency Mitte July. At the same time, Mützenich emphasized on the internet platform Bundestagenwatch that Russia must not win the war, but he hopes that there will soon be an armistice.

In addition to Mützenich’s name, the right-wing populist politicians Marine Le Pen and Éric Zemmour from France or the former Slovakian head of government Robert Fico are also mentioned as disseminators of Putin propaganda. There is also a notable overlap between the people on the Ukraine list and speakers and participants at a Schiller Institute conference in June. The institute is considered a “political sect” and apparently spreads anti-Semitic conspiracy theories in the sense of the so-called “LaRouche movement”.

Ukraine-News: Mützenich on propaganda list – first reactions

Mützenich himself wanted information from the FAZ initially did not comment on his mention on the list. A group spokesman referred to a list of statements intended to counteract the impression that Mützenich was spreading Kremlin-compliant narratives, it said FAZ– Report further.

The left-wing politician Sevim Dagdelen, for example, reacted with harsh accusations to the list published by the Ukrainian authorities. “Anyone who has such lists of opponents drawn up is either a far-right Hansel or simply a charlatan. ,” Dagdelen wrote on Twitter.

Propaganda accusation: These Germans are also on the Ukraine list

Also on the list are German Alice Schwarzer, hacker and entrepreneur Kim Dotcom, writer Wolfgang Bittner, professor Christian Hacke, Schiller Institute founder Helga Zepp-LaRouche, and political scientist Johannes Varwick.

Varwick from the Martin Luther University Halle-Wittenberg spoke out in June for a “reconciliation of interests” with Russia in the Ukraine war. “We should try to freeze the conflict,” said the political scientist at the time. One has to accept “that Ukraine neither clearly belongs to the West nor to Russia”. That he was “on this ominous Ukrainian list” was outrageous, Varwick commented on the allegations on Twitter. “I reject these allegations. If that’s the nature of the argument, we can wrap it up.”

Alice Schwarzer said in May that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy “doesn’t stop provoking.” The feminist also signed the appeal, titled “Ceasefire Now!”, and initiated an open letter to Chancellor Olaf Scholz in April that called for was not to supply more heavy weapons to Ukraine.