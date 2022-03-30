Home page politics

Of: Linus Prien

split

On Tuesday, delegations from Ukraine and Russia met in Istanbul for peace talks. Ukraine demanded security guarantees.

Istanbul – Ukraine wants legally binding security guarantees from predominantly western states that are said to be equivalent to those of NATO or even better. “We want an international mechanism for security guarantees, in which the guarantor states would behave in accordance with Article 5 of NATO and even in an even stricter form,” said Ukrainian negotiator David Arachamia after peace talks in the Ukraine conflict with a Russian delegation Istanbul at the end of March.

War in Ukraine: Kyiv demands security guarantees in return for neutrality

The alliance case article of the NATO treaty stipulates that an attack on a country in the defense alliance is to be regarded as an attack on all alliance states and that consequently all partners must provide military assistance to an attacked NATO member. The USA, China, France and Great Britain as permanent UN Security Council members as well as Turkey, Germany, Poland, Canada and Israel are possible guarantee states for Kyiv. All countries except China and Israel are members of NATO.

In return, Ukraine could become a neutral, nuclear-weapon-free state and renounce its constitutional goal of NATO membership. “Ukraine would accept neutral status if security guarantees work,” Arachamia said. Ukraine will not join “any military-political alliance,” said Oleksandr Chaly, another Ukrainian negotiator. Russian President Vladimir Putin cited Ukraine’s possible NATO membership as one of the reasons for the invasion of Ukraine.

Ukraine War: Results of Negotiations

In the course of the negotiations, the Russian delegation announced that it would “radically” reduce the troop presence around Kyiv and Chernihiv “in order to strengthen confidence”. Whether this will actually happen is not clear. Despite the announcement to reduce attacks on Kyiv and Chernihiv, Russia wants to continue its “military special operation”. “It is going strictly according to plan,” Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday (March 29), according to the Interfax agency. The tasks and goals would continue to be met. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said: “There is what Russia says. And there is what Russia is doing. We focus on the latter.” (afp/dpa/lp)